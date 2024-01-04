Ira Khan asks Nupur Shikhare to ‘go shower’ as he jogs to wedding venue; Mithila Palkar drops fun INSIDE PICS
In a hilarious video from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding, Ira is seen jokingly saying that Nupur will go take a shower. He jogged almost 8km to reach the wedding venue.
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan married Nupur Shikhare yesterday, and it was no conventional wedding ceremony. The groom reached the venue in a very unique way! Ditching a horse or a fancy car, Nupur chose to jog all the way from Santacruz to Bandra to reach the wedding venue. Now, a hilarious inside video from their wedding has gone viral, and it shows Ira Khan jokingly asking Nupur to take a shower.
Ira Khan says Nupur Shikhare is ‘going to go shower’
In a video that has been shared by one of the guests at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding, Ira is seen on the stage with the mic in her hand. Nupur, Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan, and Azad Rao Khan are also seen on the stage. Ira is heard saying that Nupur will go shower, as he jogged his way to the venue. “He is going to shower,” she said, leaving everyone in splits. When Nupur gestured if he should leave, Ira jokingly added, “Goodbye.” The video has left us rolling on the floor. Check it out below!
While Ira Khan looked stunning in a deep blue blouse paired with pastel pink harem pants and matching dupatta, Nupur Shikhare was seen in the same athleisure that he wore as he jogged to the wedding venue. He donned a black vest, white shorts, and green sneakers, and was in the same avatar as he and Ira signed the wedding registration documents. He, however, later changed into a blue sherwani, as he came out to pose for paparazzi pictures with Ira, Aamir, and others.
Mithila Palkar poses with newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Meanwhile, Little Things actress Mithila Palkar shared several fun inside pictures from Ira and Nupur’s wedding ceremony. While one picture shows Mithila posing with newlyweds Ira and Nupur, another one shows her posing with Prajakta Koli, who was also present at the wedding. Check out the pictures shared by Mithila below.
Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira Khan in 2022 at a triathlon. The couple hosted a low-key engagement ceremony in November 2022, which was attended by their close friends and family members, including Imran Khan, Kiran Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and others.
