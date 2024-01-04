Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Couple exchanges vows; Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao enjoy festivities in UNSEEN VIDEOS

Superstar Aamir Khan and film producer Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is finally married to her longtime beau Nupur Shikhare! The couple tied the knot on Wednesday, in the presence of their family members and close friends, at a five-star hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad Rao Khan were also present. Now, a few unseen videos from the wedding ceremony have surfaced on social media, one of which shows the couple exchanging vows. Meanwhile, in another video, Aamir and Kiran Rao are seen enjoying the festivities to the fullest.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchange wedding vows

On Thursday morning, Ira Khan re-shared a video that showed her and Nupur Shikhare exchanging vows at their wedding ceremony. In the video, Ira is seen holding a paper with vows written on it. She said, “I, take thee, Nupur Shikhare, as my lawful husband,” post which the guests erupted in cheers and claps. Nupur then said, “I, Nupur Shikhare, take thee, Ira Khan as my lawful wife.”

The couple was seen on the stage, surrounded by their loved ones including Ira’s parents Reena Dutta, and Aamir Khan, Nupur’s mother Pritam Shikhare, Kiran Rao, Azad, and others. As soon as the couple exchanged vows, a rock song began playing. Aamir Khan hugged his son-in-law Nupur on stage. Check out the video below!

Ira Khan wore a deep blue embroidered blouse paired with pastel pink pair of harem pants, and a pastel pink dupatta worn as a veil. Meanwhile, Nupur Shikhare was seen on the stage in a black vest, white shorts, and green sneakers. His unconventional outfit choice for his wedding with Ira soon became the topic of discussion on social media. However, as Ira and Nupur came out to meet the paparazzi stationed outside the venue, Nupur changed into a traditional blue sherwani.

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao enjoy Ira Khan’s wedding festivities in unseen video

Meanwhile, another video that has gone viral on Instagram shows a group of singers singing Meri Pyari Behaniya Banegi Dulhaniya at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding. Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and their son Azad were seen grooving and clapping. Clearly, they had a blast celebrating Ira and Nupur’s wedding. Check out the unseen video below!

Aamir Khan was seen in a black t-shirt paired with beige pants, and while Kiran Rao isn't clearly visible in the video, she is seen wearing a peach-colored ethnic outfit.

Another video of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare signing the wedding registration documents at their wedding went viral last night. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were seen standing behind the couple and cheered for them as they tied the knot. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor wore an ivory kurta and dhoti, with a pink saafa tied over his head. Reena Dutta wore a teal and golden ethnic outfit for her daughter's big day.

Meanwhile, another video showed Aamir Khan welcoming and greeting Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani as they got out of the car and entered the venue.

About Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is the founder and CEO of a mental health support organisation, Agatsu Foundation. Meanwhile, Nupur Shikhare is a celebrity fitness coach, consultant, and athlete.

The two met amid the pandemic lockdown in 2020. In September 2022, Nupur got down on one knee and proposed to Ira at a triathlon. In November 2022, they celebrated their engagement in a low-key ceremony which was attended by Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Imran Khan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others.

