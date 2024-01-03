Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: First glimpse from couple’s wedding ceremony OUT

Social media has been buzzing with the updates of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding. The much-in-love couple has also been stirring the internet with their mushy dedication to each other. On the other hand, apart from the guests, just a while back, Nupur was seen dressed in athleisure outfits as he was jogging on the roads to reach the wedding venue. While fans have been waiting with bated breath for the momentous occasion, the first glimpse of the couple’s wedding is out.

First glimpse from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding out

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are officially married now. The first video that has emerged from their wedding ceremony showcases the groom signing the official marriage papers while his beloved Ira Khan is sitting next to him. The overjoyed father and actor Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, Nupur’s mother, and other family members are present on the stage for the momentous occasion.

While Nupur signs the papers, the proud father, Aamir couldn’t stop himself from appreciating the moment by applauding. The video also showcases the wedding venue packed with guests. In addition to this, Aamir’s second wife, Kiran Rao is also seen capturing the precious moment on her mobile phone.

Take a look:

It is worth mentioning that Nupur ditched the traditional outfits for his D-Day and made a super cool entry in athleisure. It is the same outfits that he sported while he jogged with the baraat to his wedding venue. For the wedding, he is seen sporting a black vest with beige shorts, while Ira looks pretty in a pink-maroon bridal lehenga.

Aamir Khan is seen sporting a beige kurta pyjama with a pink safa turban while his wife, Reena looks graceful in a heavy green suit. Kiran Rao, on the other hand, looked classy in a golden saree paired with a green blouse.

Notably, a source close to the development had exclusively informed Pinkvilla that Ira has graciously declined the traditional gifts to add a more meaningful alternative. It has been revealed that for the guests who still wish to express their love through gifts, the star kid has proposed a thoughtful gesture—donate to her NGO, the Agatsu Foundation.

