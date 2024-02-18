Ira Khan drops UNSEEN pics with 'cutie' husband Nupur Shikhare from mehendi ceremony; pens, 'I love you'

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan had a social marriage with gym trainer Nupur Shikhare on January 10 in Udaipur after their registry marriage on 3rd January. After that, on January 13, Ira and Nupur had a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai at NMACC. The couple had already shared several pictures and videos from their special day. Today, February 18, Ira dropped another unseen picture from her mehendi ceremony featuring her husband Nupur.

Ira Khan shares unseen picture ft. Nupur Shikhare from mehendi ceremony

On February 18, Ira Khan took to her Instagram account and shared two unseen pictures from her mehendi ceremony. The pictures featured herself with her husband Nupur Shikhare.

In the first picture, the couple can be seen having a fun conversation and sharing laughter while the second snap shows Nupur giving a kiss expression to his wife Ira. Sharing the pictures, Aamir Khan's daughter wrote, "Hi cutie (kiss emoji) I love you."

Reacting to her post, Nupur commented, "I love you too." He also reshared the post on his Instagram story and wrote, "How I love this."

Recently, Ira shared several photos from her fun mehendi, sangeet, and wedding ceremony that took place in Rajasthan. Among the multiple images, there was one special one that got everyone’s attention. It was the photo of her father Aamir Khan carefully taking his mother to the location in a wheelchair.

Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao also had a beautiful time at the wedding and shared some cherished moments with her stepdaughter. Ira and Nupur also indulged in some fitness activities, clicked with their friends, and even asked their loved ones to solve a crossword puzzle.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities in Udaipur began with a welcome dinner on January 7. The next day, a mehendi ceremony and a fun-filled pajama party were organized. The Sangeet ceremony was held on January 9 and the couple exchanged vows on January 10.

On the other hand, their wedding reception was attended by the who's who of the Bollywood industry. From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to veteran actresses Saira Banu, Hema Malini, Rekha, and many others graced the reception.

