Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s mehendi ceremony gives peek into joyous moments ft. Aamir Khan, Reena-Kiran Rao

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare tied the knot for the second time in a grand destination wedding in Udaipur. Several videos and pictures from their dreamy wedding saga have been ruling the internet. Amongst the other pre-wedding festivities, Ira’s mehendi ceremony was clearly filled with lots of fun and joyous moments. A video offering from the ceremony has surfaced which offers glimpses into the celebrations.

A peek into mehendi ceremony celebrations of Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

The beautiful mehendi ceremony Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare was held on January 8 at the Taj Aravali Resort & Spa in Udaipur. The video from the same has been shared by the Instagram handle of Serenade Stories. The video clip features the beautiful bride Ira Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao, and Zayn Marie amongst others getting henna applied on their hands. Further, the video has a glimpse of the groom Nupur Shikhare dancing with Mithila Palkar and other friends.

In addition to this, the video also gives a peek into numerous moments from the happy event that unfolded in a grand manner.

Take a look at the video:

Aamir Khan's mehendi ceremony mirrored his daughter Ira Khan's tattoo

Notably, on Ira Khan’s wedding, the proud father, Aamir Khan also applied henna on his hands. The highlight of the moment was that the mehendi design adorned on his hand actually mirrored his daughter’s tattoo.

The intricate details of Mr. Perfectionist’s mehendi design were shared by the designer on their social media handle.

According to this, the Bollywood superstar adorned mehendi on his hand with a design featuring a star, moon, and sun, which mirrors the tattoo on Ira's right hand. This intentional and symbolic choice beautifully reflects the close bond between father and daughter.

The pictures shared on Instagram encapsulated the joyous moment, with Aamir and Ira seated together as the Mehendi artist worked on Aamir's hand. The actor was seen wearing a sky blue Indo-western outfit, happily flaunting the unique and meaningful design.

Ira and Nupur’s traditional wedding rituals started on January 7 in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and culminated with the much-in-love couple exchanging vows in a beautiful white wedding on January 10. The celebrations are yet to continue as there will be a grand star-studded reception scheduled for January 13, dedicated to the industry friends and colleagues of the actor.

