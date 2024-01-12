Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Aamir Khan’s emotions over daughter’s wedding is every father ever

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married for the second time in a dreamy destination wedding in Udaipur. Several videos and pictures from the occasion surfaced on the internet are a testimony of the fairy tale saga filled with fun and frolic. The grand occasion was attended by the close family members and friends of the couple. On the other hand, the emotional dad Aamir Khan’s first reaction after his daughter’s wedding is out, and it is all things sweet.

Aamir Khan expresses happiness for Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

The proud father Aamir Khan is on cloud nine as his daughter Ira Khan is now married to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. To marry a daughter is a roller-coaster ride of emotions for parents and especially a father, whilst Aamir Khan is not any different. Expressing his happiness, for the first time, Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist talked about his emotions throughout the wedding.

In a video posted by Spice Social on their Instagram handle, the overjoyed father stated, “My emotion was like a Shehnaai (Clarinet). It’s an instrument that is played in shaadis …shehnaai mein ek quality hoti hai ke vo aapko thodi si khushi bhi deti hai aur thodi si udaasi bhi deti hai…combo, vo uska ek mixture hota hai emotions ka shehnaai mein..khushi bhi hoti hai aur thodi udassi bhi hoti hai. (Clarinet has a quality that makes you happy and sad simultaneously). So that’s my emotion.”

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on January 3 in a registered wedding in Mumbai. Post which, the newlyweds along with their family and friends left for Udaipur, Rajasthan for a traditional wedding. The celebrations in Udaipur kick-started on January 7 and culminated on January 10 as the couple exchanged vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony.

It is worth mentioning that the celebrations have not yet ended! A grand star-studded reception for the industry friends and colleagues is scheduled for January 13 in Mumbai. Reportedly, the anticipated guest list for the event features a star-studded lineup of notable personalities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker, Juhi Chawla, and many other luminaries.

