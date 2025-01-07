Irrfan Khan wanted to establish THIS in his hometown Jaipur, reveals wife Sutapa Sikdar 5 years after his death: ‘We never had…’

Irrfan Khan, an actor par excellence, left an indelible mark on cinema through his versatile performances and deep, emotional portrayals. Though he is no longer with us, his cinematic journey continues to inspire audiences worldwide. On his 57th birth anniversary, his wife Sutapa Sikdar talked about him and said

Sutapa Sikdar, while in Jaipur for the inauguration of the Irrfan Theatre Festival, shared with IANS that Irrfan Khan held a strong bond with his hometown Jaipur. He had always dreamed of creating an acting institute there.

She also shared that Irrfan had a passion for farming and producing organic crops. He owned a mango farm in Maharashtra and had plans to establish similar fruit orchards in other regions.

When reflecting on late actor's qualities, Sutapa described him as a person who never held grudges. She mentioned that he always spoke kindly of those he worked with and never complained about anything.

Irrfan Khan was a passionate reader and, in his final days, completed the 12 volumes of the Complete Works of Vivekananda, a gift from their friends. He was profoundly introspective, often contemplating his purpose in life and whether he was truly living it.

Sutapa Sikdar also emphasized her husband's spiritual side, noting his strong connection with Mahesh Bhatt, who introduced him to J. Krishnamurti, and other friends who brought him closer to Osho. Irrfan believed that all spiritual seekers shared a common essence.

Sutapa dismissed any claims of the couple struggling in life, explaining that they never faced such days. She said, “We never had struggle days.” They began with a bike and later upgraded to a Land Cruiser.

She fondly recalled the fun they had riding the bike, especially the memorable trips to her office in Lower Parel, Mumbai. They cherished spending quality time together, reading books and listening to poetry.

She also reflected on Irrfan's belief that poverty was never truly a struggle, as the real struggle lies in the mind. She also shared how Irrfan had a unique way of telling stories that deeply moved others.

He was particularly drawn to Paan Singh Tomar, a film that resonated with him due to its portrayal of poetic justice, a concept he strongly believed in. Maqbool was another film he deeply appreciated.

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 following a brave two-year fight with a neuroendocrine tumour. He leaves behind his wife Sutapa and their two sons, Babil and Ayan.

