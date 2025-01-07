Irrfan Khan Birthday: When the late actor sobbed whole night after his role in Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay was chopped

Late actor Irrfan Khan was known for his powerful acting performances, emotional depth, and versatility. He had a long and difficult journey to popularity with a bumpy start. One of the most heartbreaking moments in the actor's career was when his role in Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay (1988) was drastically reduced because his physique didn't match the character requirement, which left him devastated.

In 1986, when renowned filmmaker Mira Nair was casting for Salaam Bombay, she visited the National School of Drama (NSD). During her visit, Irrfan Khan caught her attention due to his captivating presence and intense focus during a workshop. Nair was impressed that she decided to cast the actor as a street kid named Salim in the film.

It was a dream come true offer for the then 20-year-old actor, the only one from his batch to be selected for a feature film before completing his studies. He went to Mumbai and lived, hoping the opportunity would lay the foundation for his career. But, the dream ended before it began as Mira realized Irrfan's physical appearance didn't match the malnourished street kids the film that she wanted him to showcase in the film

As a result, just two days before the shoot, she had to remove him and give him a minor role in the film drastically reducing his screen time.

Speaking about the incident to Indian Magazine Open 2025, he once shared, "I sobbed the whole night when Mira told me my part was reduced. But it changed something within me. I was prepared for anything after that."

Despite the setback, the filmmaker assured the Angrezi Medium actor that she would cast him one day she fulfilled nearly two decades later in The Namesake in 2006. During those years, the actor struggled a lot, first in television and then in the film industry, until he got a breakthrough with Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool in 2004.

