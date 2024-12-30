Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar calls life ‘everyday struggle’ without him; 'I haven't been able to come back with the zest I had before'Irrfan’s wife

Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar recently poured her heart out on life without her husband. The film writer shared how she is still battling to come to terms with the actor’s passing. She stated that she has not been able to follow her passion for writing as well.

During a recent conversation with Times Entertainment, Sutapa Sikdar mentioned that she has been writing a film and a book about her late husband Irrfan Khan to overcome his memories. She stated that the book is not the "preachy kind" but a fun one with anecdotes from his and our lives.

She further added on an emotional note that she has been through a lot emotionally and mentally. "I didn’t imagine it would take so much time to recover from his loss. It's been four and a half years since he was gone, but I haven't been able to come back with the zest I had before. I need to write. I still get static in my emotions, and I personally feel like I can't write."

Sikdar emphasized her artistic struggle in following her passion for writing, as she revealed she hadn’t written anything for three years, and she didn’t have the mental space for it. She shared that it was very difficult for her as Khan was her partner for 34 years and the world around her took a 360-degree turn after his demise.

"And it's an everyday struggle with Irrfan was that we shared a lot, and it was more of a friend zone. So that’s very difficult to suddenly not have that connection. Suddenly him not being there- a 35-year-old friend is just not there, who lived with you 24x7. It's tough," she stated.

During the conversation, Sutapa also stated that her sons, Babil Khan and Ayan have also been struggling with their individual battles. Calling Babil’s comparison with his father "unfair," she noted that after her husband’s passing, she became "worst of the energy" which her sons initially found hard to take.

On a concluding note, she revealed that she would panic a lot after Khan's passing as they were left in the middle of a storm with nobody to talk to. However, they’re trying to cope with it together.

