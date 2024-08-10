Kay Kay Menon reveals losing Maqbool to Irrfan Khan, getting Haider because Manoj Bajpayee was unavailable; ‘Had to settle for playing villains’

The Railway Men actor Kay Kay Menon is widely recognized as one of the most versatile and multifaceted performers in the industry. Having proven his mettle across various genres, it is safe to say that he brings a unique aura to the screen. Recently, while reflecting on his early days in the industry, Kay Kay shared that he lost Maqbool and got Haider because of Irrfan Khan and Manoj Bajpayee.

He also added that filmmakers struggled to fully harness their talents due to which he ended up playing villain in several movies.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Menon reacted to Bajpayee's comment that he often felt "discarded" because filmmakers favored his contemporaries Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon. Responding to Manoj's comments, The Corporate actor revealed that they have been close friends for many years and frequently engaged in long phone conversations where they would vent their frustrations together.

The Drona actor said he lost Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool to his friend Irrfan and got Haider because Manoj didn’t have dates. He said, “But I guess if you are at it, things happen. I don’t believe what Manoj said, because Manoj was the first choice for Haider."

Menon shared that he, Manoj, and Khan entered the industry around the same time, but he believed that filmmakers back then didn't know how to properly utilize their talents. He added, "So we had to settle for playing villains and half-villains here and there. We had to do that all. That’s how the industry is."

Advertisement

The ABCD actor explained that there was an instance when he was unavailable for a project, and it's likely that Vishal Bhardwaj and Manoj Bajpayee discussed and decided to cast him instead. He added that this kind of situation frequently occurred between the three of them, and they often talked about it over the phone, even when Irrfan was alive.

The Haider actor mentioned that they shared a unique bond, and he and Manoj still maintain that connection. For example, Kay Kay mentioned that he was initially supposed to be in Maqbool, but when he couldn't take on the role, Irrfan ended up doing it.

Kay Kay reflected on how he had long been typecast in serious roles. He mentioned that he was often seen as someone who only did intense, dramatic parts. However, he pointed out that he could also be "seriously funny." He explained that while he always took his work seriously, he never took himself too seriously and didn’t approach his roles with an overly dramatic mindset.

Advertisement

When asked why he hasn’t appeared in mainstream films for a while, The Baby actor responded that he is open to such projects as long as they are engaging and not overwhelming. He emphasized that he doesn't necessarily subscribe to the notion of ‘realism’ and expressed that he has no issues with commercial blockbusters or fantastical films.

He explained that his primary concern is believability; he is willing to watch anything as long as it remains convincing within its own context. For him, whether it’s science fiction or any other genre, the key is to maintain the logic of the film’s world.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt hugging princess Trishala Dutt in this throwback PIC on her birthday is as beautiful as their bond: ‘Your love lights up…’