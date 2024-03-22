Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan 2 in the making? Atlee has THIS to say

Indian filmmaker Atlee, who is best known for his award-winning work in the Tamil industry, joined hands with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time with Jawan. In his Hindi debut directorial film, he hit the ball out of the park and broke records with the action thriller. A while ago, he was in an event wherein he opened up about his plans to come up with the sequel to the movie. Read on to know what he said!

Atlee talks about Jawan 2 and his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan

Acclaimed filmmaker Arun Kumar, professionally known as Atlee won over the Hindi cinema lovers with his mass entertainer Jawan last year. While Shah Rukh Khan’s star power added to the movie’s credibility, the storyline, action, songs, cast, and performances worked in sync to make it a commercial success. A while ago, he attended an event by ABP. While talking to the media after the event, Atlee confidently said that whatever he wanted to say he had said.

As per him, he also answered all the genuine questions asked to him with great honesty. When quizzed if he is working on Jawan 2, the filmmaker said, “I am not sure about it.” Atlee added, “But I will write something, I will surprise. Every film had a chance of coming up with a sequel but I always surprise the audience with more, different content. So, I will come up with something. Let’s see.”

Take a look at the video:

When asked if he will again join hands with Shah Rukh Khan, the director-producer said, “Of course, there is no denial. We will work together. When, how, what, it’s all with Shah Rukh sir.” Talking about working with SRK and the atmosphere during the shoot, he divulged, “It was great. He was the most fun person, emotionally driven person to work with and he’s visionary and very punctual. He is very in how a film should be made and he is the Bible of my cinema, for sure.”

Currently, he has collaborated with Varun Dhawan for the first time for VD 18, which he will be co-producing alongside Murad Khetani.

