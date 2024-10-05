Jaane Jaan helmer Sujoy Ghosh reveals many told him Kareena Kapoor Khan would never shoot in Darjeeling: ‘She committed fully to the project’

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s mystery thriller Jaane Jaan and reminded the audience why she is named among the most talented stars in the Indian film industry. The actress aced her role as Maya D'Souza alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma and forced movie watchers to give her a round of applause. But some skeptics told the filmmaker before the making that Bebo wouldn’t go to Darjeeling to film for it. Read on to know more!

While talking to Mashable India, Sujoy Ghosh opened up about the skepticism and the misconceptions that were floating around Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casting for the thriller. He stated that when people see someone publicly, it’s easy to form an opinion about them. “Many told me Kareena would never shoot in Darjeeling, but that wasn’t the case. She committed fully to the project,” the filmmaker remarked adding that Bebo’s dedication to her work is commendable. He further added that an actor’s dedication to their work can’t be gauged by their public perception.

Further in the chat, Ghosh underlined that while writing a character, he always creates a face in his mind. “When I was writing the role of a mother who works round the clock to support her child, with no time to prioritize herself, but still looks pretty, I see Kareena,” the director revealed. Lucky for him, the Jab We Met actress agreed to play that part, and with her ‘Yes’ his work was half done. “From that point on, it was up to her to drive the film forward,” Sujoy added.

While talking to Pinkvilla earlier, Bebo expressed why she chose Jaane Jaan to make her entry into the web. She told us that she is a big fan of Sujoy Ghosh. “Definitely, he was a major reason that I did the film because I wanted to work with Sujoy. Apart from that, I think I personally; when I'm streaming something I love watching crime and thrillers. I personally watch a lot of that, like it just kind of hooks you. So, I always thought that if I make my OTT debut, it should be some sort of a thriller.”

The murder mystery was on September 21, 2023, on Netflix and emerged as the most-viewed Indian film on the streaming platform.

