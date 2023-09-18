EXCLUSIVE: 'I always thought that if I make my...': Kareena Kapoor on foray into OTT with Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is easily one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. In her long and illustrious career, the actress has been a part of several acclaimed films. After so many years, she is finally making her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan. The film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor opened up about her foray into the streaming world and her OTT debut movie Jaane Jaan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up about her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan

While speaking with Pinkvilla, Kareena was asked why she picked Jaane Jaan to be her debut OTT film. Answering the same, the actress mentioned she is a big fan of Sujoy Ghosh and has always wanted to work with him. She said, "Definitely, he was a major reason that I did the film because I wanted to work with Sujoy." Kareena added, "Apart from that, I think I personally...when I'm streaming something I love watching crime and thrillers. I personally watch a lot of that, like it just kind of hooks you. So I always thought that if I make my OTT debut, it should be some sort of a thriller." The actress mentioned that the script of Jaane Jaan was "perfect" and everything fell into place after the cast was finalized.

Check out the interview:

Kareena Kapoor on offers before Jaane Jaan

In the same interview, the Jab We Met actress was asked if there were other genres that were offered to her before Jaan Jaan. She shared that there were other genres but she picked the Sujoy Ghosh film because "there was something moody about the script" which was different for her to do at this point in her career. The actress said that everything else that was offered to her was "run-of-the-mill" and "commercial."

Jaane Jaan is written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh and stars Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma in lead roles. It is produced by Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor. The film is an official adaptation of the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino. Jaane Jaan will release on September 21.

ALSO READ: Jaane Jaan star Kareena Kapoor Khan has THIS to say about venturing into Hollywood