Amitabh Bachchan rehearsed Badla scene 16 or 17 times, recalls director Sujoy Ghosh: ‘Taapsee toh kahin faint…’

The 2019 film Badla received a lot of acclaim and love from the audience. Director Sujoy Ghosh recently recalled an incident from the sets of the mystery thriller when Amitabh Bachchan was rehearsing a scene for around the 16th or 17th time. He shared that actress Taapsee Pannu had nearly fainted.

In a recent interview with Mashable India, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh was shown a picture of himself with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Badla. You can check out the photo below.

Looking at the picture, Sujoy called Big B ‘the person’ in his life. Talking about that particular moment, the director reminisced, “In this scene, he was rehearsing for, I think, the 16th or 17th time. Baki sab log thak hoke ekdum so chuke kahin kone mein, Taapsee toh kahin faint ho chuki hai." (Everyone else was tired and had fallen asleep somewhere in the corner; Taapsee had fainted somewhere).

However, Sujoy said that Amitabh Bachchan was like, ‘Let’s do this,’ and kept on doing it.

Badla is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest. It follows the story of Naina, who is caught in the middle of a crime investigation. She takes help from an advocate named Badal Gupta, who puts together all the pieces of the puzzle.

Alongside Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Tanveer Ghani, and Manav Kaul also starred in pivotal roles.

Sujoy Ghosh is currently gearing up for his next movie, King. He is collaborating with father-daughter duo Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan on this project. Pinkvilla has been bringing exclusive updates about the shooting schedule of this film. We recently revealed that the makers plan to take it on floors in January 2025.

A source close to the development stated, “The first schedule of King commences in Mumbai from January, followed by a marathon schedule in Europe. The makers have done multiple rounds of recce in Europe to identify virgin locations that bring scale to King. The film features SRK in the titular role with Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan.”

