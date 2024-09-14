EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival to be announced as tribute to The Buckingham Murders star’s 25 years in cinema

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema, who has entertained the audience with her performances for over two decades. Kareena’s most recent movie, The Buckingham Murders, hit theaters on September 13, 2024. As the actress marks her 25th year in the industry, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that a film festival in her name is set to be announced as a tribute to this milestone.

Pinkvilla exclusively brings you the news that a Kareena Kapoor Khan Film Festival is reportedly set to be announced as a tribute to the star’s 25 years in Bollywood. It will be a first for an actress in India, with Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan being the only two actors to have had a film festival dedicated to them.

It will apparently be a multi-city festival that will showcase Kareena’s film journey. Fans will get the opportunity to watch some of her most acclaimed works on the big screen once again. The festival coincides with the recent release of The Buckingham Murders, the crime thriller that also marks Kareena’s maiden production.

Kareena Kapoor Khan put out a special post on Instagram on the film’s release day. Sharing some behind-the-scenes moments, she penned a heartfelt note in the caption. Bebo expressed her pride in the movie, saying, “As an actor, it’s the choices one makes… And I am very proud of this choice.”

She continued, “Please watch this story and dive into my world of crime and drama… a dream I have always had to act in or produce one... but here I got the best of both worlds. Go find a screen. #TheBuckinghamMurders now in cinemas.”

The Buckingham Murders is directed by Hansal Mehta. Kareena Kapoor portrays the character of detective Jasmeet Bhamra, who has to solve an investigation related to a missing child. The cast also features Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Assad Raja, Prabhleen Sandhu, Sanjeev Mehra, Adwoa Akoto, and Zain Hussain in pivotal roles.

Kareena is next looking forward to the release of the Cop Universe movie Singham Again. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie is set to arrive on Diwali 2024.

