7 best Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan movies that are hard to miss

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's movie list is quite long. The Bollywood couple did several movies together where their chemistry captivated everyone’s hearts. From Guru to Bunty Aur Babli, Aishwarya and Abhishek’s movies never feel old. Let’s take a look at this amazing list of movies of Aishwarya and Abhishek, curated by us that will make you fall in love with their chemistry more.

Here are 7 best Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan movies that you can enjoy on OTT platforms

1. Guru

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan , Aishwarya Rai Bachchan , Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, R. Madhavan, Mallika Sherawat, Mukesh Bhatt, Arjan Bajwa, Murad Ali, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Arya Babbar, Roshan Seth, Madhavan, Baby Simran, Laxmi Rattan

Director: Mani Ratnam

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Netflix

Guru is one of the most popular Abhishek-Aishwarya movies. It follows the life of ambitious Gurukanth Desai on his rise to power as a successful business magnate in the late 50s in India. By luck and strategy, Guru weds the lovely Sujata for her dowry, but eventually realizes his true feelings for her. Desai becomes a major player in the business world, but his questionable tactics draw the attention of newspaper mogul Gupta, a man of integrity determined to take him down.

2. Bunty Aur Babli

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Rani Mukherjee, Sanjay Mishra, Raj Babbar, Prem Chopra, Puneet Issar, Rajesh Vivek

Director: Shaad Ali

IMDB Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama, Romance

Release year: 2005

2005 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bunty Aur Babli tells the tale of two determined dreamers and plotters hailing from a small town with limited opportunities. The dynamic duo, Bunty and Babli, embark on a whirlwind of daring escapades, encountering a variety of eccentric characters along the way. They outsmart spiritual leaders, criminals, and spies, as well as outmaneuvering wealthy businessmen, wanderers, and even royalty. However, their biggest challenge comes in the form of the relentless policeman Dashrath Singh.

3. Dhoom 2

Cast: Hrithik Roshan , Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Uday Chopra, Rimi Sen, Harry Josh, Mohit Chouhan, Yusuf Hussain, Mohit Chauhan

Director: Sanjay Gadhvi

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Dhoom 2 is one of the most acclaimed films of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. In the story, Jai Dixit (Abhishek Bachchan), Ali Bose (Uday Chopra) and Sonali Bose (Bipasha Basu), three Indian police officers in Mumbai, join forces to bring down a cunning criminal, Aryan (Hrithik Roshan). But they were unaware of the difficulty of their task, for Aryan has formed a partnership with the beautiful thief, Sunehri (Aishwarya Rai).

4. Umrao Jaan

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Ayesha Jhulka, Himani Shivpuri, Puru Rajkumar, Parikshit Sahni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Maya Alagh, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Javed Khan Amrohi, Jitendra Trehan, Vimarsh Roshan

Director: J.P. Dutta

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Release year: 2006

2006 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A woman gets abducted by a corrupt official in retaliation for her father's testimony against him. When ransom fails to materialize, the official decides to sell her, leading her into a brothel. In this new life, she adopts the identity of Umrao Jaan.

5. Kuch Naa Kaho

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Arbaaz Khan, Satish Shah, Suhasini Mulay

Director: Rohan Sippy

IMDB Rating : 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release year: 2003

2003 Where to watch: YouTube

In the story of Kuch Naa Kaho, a secretary's manager tells her to find a match for his nephew, who does not want to get married. The nephew rejects every proposal and instead ends up falling in love with the secretary.

6. Raavan

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Chiyaan Vikram, Priyamani, Govinda, Ravi Kishan, Nikhil Dwivedi, Ganesh Acharya, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Mangal Kenkre, Manoj Mishra, Vikram, Mangala Kenkre

Director: Mani Ratnam

IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Romance, Adventure

Release year: 2010

2010 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the film Raavan, a bandit kidnaps an officer's wife, falls in love with her, and lets her go, only to realize that she is in love with him. Realizing this, her husband uses her as a scapegoat to reach the bandit.

It's worth mentioning that Raavan was officially announced in February 2008, while Abhishek and Aishwarya joined forces after their successful collaboration in Guru (2007). The movie was filmed in multiple locations, with a remarkable number of extras, including Chalakudy in Kerala and Ooty in Tamil Nadu, as well as other regions across India.

The film's music was composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics written by Gulzar, the cinematography was handled by V. Manikandan and Santhosh Sivan, and editing was done by A. Sreekar Prasad.

7. Dhai Akshar Prem Ke

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Sonali Bendre

Director: Raj Kanwar

IMDB Rating: 3.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Drama

Release year: 2000

2000 Where to watch: YouTube

In Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Karan loves Nisha but pretends to be married to Sahiba, who has lied to her family about her marriage and goes to her house. As time passes, he faces a dilemma when he starts falling for Sahiba.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's movies were received well by the audience, and these movies are still remembered by their fans.

