Janhvi Kapoor delights bestie Ananya Panday with 'best paneer bhurji' treat

In the realm of Bollywood, both Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor have carved out distinct identities, not only for their individual accomplishments but also for their unwavering support towards each other during both joyous and challenging times. The duo frequently expresses affection through thoughtful gifts. Ananya recently took to Instagram to share a delightful yet delicious present she received from her close friend Janhvi Kapoor, showcasing the genuine and heartwarming bond they share in the entertainment industry.

Janhvi sends delicious paneer bhurji for bestie Ananya

Ananya Panday took to Instagram stories and shared a photo of paneer bhurji which was sent to her by bestie Janhvi Kapoor. She wrote, “best paneer bhurji ever, thanks for sending jk” with a heart emoji.

Lately, the actress was spotted participating in a pilates session alongside close friends Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. The fitness instructor for the trio provided a sneak peek into the experience, highlighting their unique energies, musical preferences, and favored workout routines. Playfully acknowledging the challenges posed by the distinctive personalities of the trio, the trainer shared the moment on her Instagram Stories, humorously captioning it as, "3 distinct vibes, 3 diverse music choices, 3 varied favorite exercises, and just me going a bit mad, haha."

Ananya Panday on the work front

Ananya Panday's recent appearance was in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The movie, named after a song from Baar Baar Dekho (2016), unfolds in Mumbai, exploring the refreshing dynamic of three friends. Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and backed by creative minds Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar from Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the narrative delves into various facets of friendship. Beyond this, Ananya Panday is set to feature in Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming project and is rumored to be part of a film alongside Akshay Kumar.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan and she also made a cameo in the song Heart Throb from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Now, she is gearing up for her Telugu debut with Devara alongside Junior NTR and Saif Ali Khan is awaiting release. Additionally, she is preparing for Mr. and Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, showcasing her diverse and promising projects across different languages and genres.

