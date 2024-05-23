Janhvi Kapoor is shocked after fans throw phones at her during RCB vs RR match; WATCH out for Orry’s reaction

Janhvi Kapoor is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Mr & Mrs Mahi which also stars Rajkummar Rao. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote her movie and was recently in Ahmedabad for the same.

Apart from promoting her film, the actress made sure to cheer for her favorite team Royal Challengers Bangalore who were playing against Rajasthan Royals. Unfortunately, RCB did not win but a video of the actress along with her friend Orry who too was cheering for the team is going viral. In the video, we can see fans throwing their phones at them.

Janhvi Kapoor and Orry cheer for RCB at Ahmedabad’s stadium

In the video which is going viral, Janhvi Kapoor and Orry are seen enjoying the match at the stands. The actress stuns in a blue colored tube denim top that has a world cup embellished on it. Both are looking down towards their fans and mobile phones come flying to them.

Check out the video:

Rajkummar Rao’s preparation for his role as Mahendra in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

Rajkummar Rao is portraying Mahendra in the upcoming movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He isn’t able to achieve his dream of becoming a cricketer, but he helps his wife chase her dream of pursuing the game professionally. On May 22, the makers shared a video titled Inside Mahendra's Mind, giving a closer look at his character. The clip contained behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets as well as interviews with the crew.

In the video, director Sharan Sharma revealed how Rajkummar prepared for his role. He stated, “Very often, he (Rajkummar) would just be observing the coaches by himself, and when we're on set and doing a take, he’d surprise us with certain nuances and things, and I'd be like, 'Oh, how did he pick that up?'”

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Mr & Mrs Mahi. This film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. The film directed by Sharan Sharma, with the script penned by him and Nikhil Mehrotra, is all set to hit the theatres on May 31, 2024.

