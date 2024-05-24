Janhvi Kapoor opens up on requesting paps not to click her outside gym in tight outfits; Here's what she said

Janhvi Kapoor is busy these days with promotions of her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The actress is the favorite of millions of Bollywood fans and even paparazzi who love to catch every glimpse of her.

The actress recently talked about her bond with paps. She answered the big question if she calls them to click her at the airport and shared why she requested paps to not click her outside gym.

Janhvi Kapoor on being spotted by the paps at airport and gym

During an interview with The Lallantop, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about celebs who call paps to spot them and then act surprised. The actress said that it happens but it also depends on the person and actor. Giving her example, she said that the paps are invited to click her at the airport during her film promotions. However, she added that often paps chase your cars because there's a certain value that comes with the pictures and videos of every star.

Janhvi mentioned that during Mr. & Mrs. Mahi's promotions so far she has taken 25-30 flights but paps spotted her 5-6 times co-incidentally. The actress shared that she recently requested paps to not click her outside gym because she doesn't want to be clicked in 'tight' gym outfits.

"Main nahi chahti hoon ke woh log mujhe gym ke tight tight kapdo mein dekhen. Aur jab woh photo aate the baahar to bolte the ke jaan boojh kar ye tight kapde pehan kar dikhna chah rahi hai. To usse acha mat kheencho, main to nahi bulati wahaan gym ke baahar." (I don't want them to click me in tight gym outfits. And when those pictures would come out they would say that she loved to gets clicked in tight clothes. It's better 'don't click me'. I didn't ask you to come outside gym), said Janhvi while adding that they accepted when she politely requested them to not click her outside gym and now they don't come.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor's Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is slated to release in cinemas on May 31. The film, directed by Sharan Sharma, also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead. After this, she'll move to Ulajh, which will release on July 5. She will also be seen in the upcoming much-awaited film Devara alongside Jr. NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

