Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Splitsvilla and more; Longest running Indian reality shows on television

Indian television has seen the rise of several reality shows that have stood the test of time and become household names. Shows like Roadies, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Indian Idol have captivated audiences with their unique formats, exciting challenges, and star-studded appearances.

These longest-running reality shows have not only entertained millions but have also shaped the careers of many contestants.

From daring road trips and dazzling dance performances to discovering the next singing sensation, these iconic shows continue to dominate the TV landscape and win the hearts of viewers across the nation.

List of longest Indian TV reality shows

Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is an Indian reality TV series adapted from the Dutch program Big Brother. Starting in Hindi in 2006, it has grown to include versions in Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Malayalam.

The show centers on "housemates" who reside in a secluded house, constantly monitored by live cameras and audio equipment, cut off from external contact. Bigg Boss has created 17 seasons and 2 OTT installments, with the third one premiering on June 21.

The show is predominantly hosted by Salman Khan; however, Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Arshad Warsi have hosted different seasons. Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will be hosted by Anil Kapoor.

Advertisement

Take a look at Salman Khan’s post:

Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi, meaning "Players of Danger," is a Hindi reality series focused on stunts. Adapted from Fear Factor, it features celebrity participants undertaking various challenges.

Initially aired as Fear Factor India on Sony TV in 2008, it later became Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi on Colors TV on July 21, 2008.

Hosted by personalities like Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and mainly Rohit Shetty, it's renowned for its adrenaline-pumping stunts, often filmed in exotic global locations like South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Spain, Bulgaria, and Romania.

Take a look at Rohit Shetty’s post:

Splitsvilla

MTV Splitsvilla is a long-standing Indian reality show that started in 2008. It's a dating series and one of the first original formats in India. The show features a mix of girls and boys who compete in different challenges and scenarios to find romance.

The primary entertainment value of the show comes from the drama and conflicts that arise among the participants. MTV Splitsvilla has been hosted by various celebrities over the years, including Raghu and Rajiv, Ranvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinappa, Sunny Leone, Arjun Bijlani, and Tarun Virwani.

Advertisement

Take a look at MTV Splitsvilla's post:

Roadies

MTV Roadies, an Indian reality show targeting the youth, premiered on August 15, 2003. It can also be streamed on Voot and JioCinema now.

The show, featuring participants called Roadies, involves traveling to different places and competing in challenges that assess their physical, social, and mental skills.

The most recent season, MTV Roadies: Karam Ya Kaand, is being hosted by Sonu Sood. The show has run for 19 years.

Take a look at MTV Roadies’ post:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, an Indian Hindi-language reality TV show, is the local adaptation of the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing and ABC's Dancing with the Stars. Premiering in 2006 on Sony TV, it has grown to become one of India's most beloved and enduring reality shows, appealing to a broad audience.

The show features celebrities paired with professional dancers who compete in various dance styles. It has firmly established itself as a major entertainment platform in India.

Advertisement

According to the most recent information, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has completed 11 seasons. The 11th season of the show was judged by Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi, and Farah Khan and hosted by Ritwik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan.

Take a look at Sony LIV’s post:

Indian Idol

Indian Idol, a music competition TV franchise in India, is modeled after the Pop Idol format. Since its debut in 2004, it has aired 16 seasons, establishing itself as one of India's longest-running reality shows.

Produced in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the show provides a crucial platform for aspiring singers to display their talents nationally. Indian Idol has completed 16 seasons.

Renowned singers such as Monali Thakur, Antara Mitra, Neha Kakkar, Abhijeet Sawant, and Sreerama Chandra participated in the show and went on to have successful singing careers afterward.

Take a look at Sony LIV’s post:

Kaun Banega Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is an Indian Hindi-language TV game show and the official Hindi version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise. It debuted in July 2000 on Star Plus, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The show currently airs on Sony TV.

The show has become a cultural sensation in India, celebrated for its captivating format where contestants can win up to several crores of rupees by answering a series of questions. It has remained a prominent fixture on Indian television for over twenty years.

Advertisement

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s post:

India’s Got Talent

India’s Got Talent, part of the global Got Talent franchise, features a diverse array of performers from across India, including singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other talents of all ages.

The show aired on Colors TV until its 8th season and transitioned to Sony Entertainment Television from the 9th season onwards.

It has been a staple of Indian television, renowned for its diverse talent representation and for breaking multiple Guinness World Records through its contestants' performances. Most of the seasons have been hosted by Malaika Arora , Karan Johar and Kirron Kher.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post:

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, an Indian musical reality TV show, premiered on Zee TV in 1995 and holds the distinction of being the longest-running singing reality show in India.

Hosted by renowned personalities such as Sonu Nigam and Shaan, it has been instrumental in discovering and promoting new musical talents.

The show's name is derived from the first five notes (swaras) in the octave of classical Indian music. In its latest season, the judges included Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, and Anu Malik.

Take a look at Himesh Reshammiya’s post:

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kausatii Zindagii Kay 2, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and many more: TV shows that failed to win audience’s hearts