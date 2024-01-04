Janhvi Kapoor says she will not abandon mom Sridevi’s legacy: ‘I will die trying; it means the most to me’

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, has an exciting lineup of films ahead. She has been a part of films such as Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargl Girl, Roohi, Mili, among others. In a recent interview, Janhvi was asked what drives her to work relentlessly, and in response, she said that it’s her love for movies. She also added that she will never abandon her mom Sridevi’s legacy, and that is also the driving force behind her motivation.

Janhvi Kapoor talks about taking her mother Sridevi’s legacy forward

In a conversation with Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor said that her love for movies is immense, and that at a time when she felt like she had nothing, it’s her love for movies that has kept her alive. “It's what I live for. It’s what I live, eat, breathe, and think of every second of the day. Just my love for films, performing, for being in front of the camera. That is the only time where I am at peace,” said Janhvi.

She explained that she is a wreck, and isn’t a pleasant person to be around, when she is not shooting. She further talked about her mom Sridevi's legacy, and said “There's also a drive that I will not abandon my mom's legacy. Like I can't. I don't want to, I need to take it forward. I will die trying. It means the most to me.” Janhvi said that she needs to work day and night, tirelessly so that she justifies the fact that she got this opportunity easily, and because she feels like maybe she has taken someone else’s spot. The Mili actress said that it is only right for her to overcompensate to justify this.

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor on devoting her life to acting

Another reason she said, is that she is just very obsessed with movies and acting. It is all she has ever known. She added that every family discussion, holiday, moments she spent with her parents, have revolved around movies. She said that the audience has given her parents- Boney Kapoor, and Sridevi- so much love and acceptance, and that her livelihood is based on that. The least she feels she can do, is give it her all and devote herself to this craft.

Janhvi said that people say that she has inherited the privilege, and fame that she has. While that is true, she added that she has also inherited this devotion to acting, and love for cinema, from her parents.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s romantic drama Bawaal, opposite Varun Dhawan. The film was released on Prime Video, and received mixed critical responses. She has several interesting projects in the pipeline, including Ulajh, in which she plays the role of an IFS officer. Directed by Sudhanshu Saria, the film also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Roshan Matthew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, among others.

She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi lined up. She is reuniting with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao in this film directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in the Telugu action film Devara which stars Jr NTR in the lead role. The film also features major roles starring Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Jissu Sengupta, Srikanth, Tom Chacko, Narine, and Murali Sharma.

ALSO READ: KWK 8: Janhvi Kapoor wants to set up her sister Khushi Kapoor with Vedang Raina for THIS reason