Jannat actor Abhimanyu Singh lashes out at Bollywood for remaking South films: ‘Kya khud koi kahaani…’

‘Nepotism’ is a word that has been discussed for ages, and it seems like there’s no end to the debate. Abhimanyu Singh, who has been associated with the Indian film industry for years, recently shared his two cents on the matter. The Jannat actor also questions why filmmakers are busy remaking South Indian films. “Kya khud koi kahaani nhi likh sakte? (Can’t they write a story of their own?)” he questioned.

Abhimanyu Singh is known for playing dark characters in many movies. He earned critical acclaim for his acting skills in Rakta Charitra and was also seen in films like Jannat, Mom, Sooryavanshi, and more. In a recent interview with Filmygyan, he lashed out at Bollywood for remaking South Indian movies.

The actor said, “Har dusri film ko remake karni ki kyun zaroorat padd rahi hai South ki? Kya dimaag ghaas charne chala gaya hai? Kya khud koi kahaani nhi likh sakte? (What is the need to remake every other South Indian film? Have they lost their minds? Can’t they write a story of their own?)”

Singh said so while sharing his two cents on nepotism and how talented artists are losing opportunities because of that. The Aazam actor stated that big people and talented writers are sitting idle with no work, and they’re not able to reach the producers. “Somewhere, it is wrong because if the film industry has so many talented people, why aren’t they able to reach heights?” he exclaimed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhimanyu Singh will be playing a villain in Sunny Deol-led Lahore: 1947. A source exclusively informed us, “Rajkumar Santoshi films always have a strong antagonist that lives on for generations, and the filmmaker is attempting to bring back the era of hero vs villain back in a big way with Lahore: 1947, too.”

The insider added, “After contemplating several names, Santoshi has locked Abhimanyu Singh to play the negative lead in Lahore: 1947. It’s a strong character that engages in a battle royale with Sunny Deol all through the narrative.”

Deol’s fans are excited to see him take over the big screens with Lahore: 1947 around Republic Day 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

