EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Shergill on Aazam's USP, 'The moment film races against time, you get glued to your seat'

Jimmy Shergill is one of the most gifted actors of the Indian Film Industry. With a career spanning over 2 and a half decades, the actor has given many iconic films and performances. His loved and appreciated films include Haasil, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Mohabbatein, Munnabhai MBBS, A Wednesday and more. The actor's thriller-drama, Aazam, directed by Shravan Tiwari, has released in theatres. The actor-director duo graced Pinkvilla with an interview of theirs, where they talked about their film, their thought process and more.

Jimmy Shergill And Shravan Tiwari Share Aazam's Biggest USP

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, when Jimmy Shergill and Shravan Tiwari were asked about the USP of the film Aazam, this is what they said. Director Shravan Tiwari said, "The story's circulation, back to the same point again and again, that is what we can call unique about the film." Jimmy said, "I think the screenplay and the treatment. That is what makes it different from other films. The moment you are racing against time, is when you get glued to your seat. From the trailer, you might feel that there is violence and all. In reality, when you go inside the film, you'll say that there is so less violence. There are certain films that are cinematic, which have lovely dialogues, which are realistic, yet cinematic - dialogues, characters and the treatment. You will only notice these things when you watch it for the second time. First time, this is not going to let you blink. First time, you are just following the story. The pace is so fast and the interval gives a different high and even the scenes showing you that something has happened, are very interesting."

Aazam's Run-Time Is Slightly Over 2 Hours

When the makers were asked about the run time of Aazam, they said that it is slightly over 2 hours. On being asked about how important the run time of a film is to keep audiences engaged, Jimmy felt that there are films that are short but you wish for them to get over and then there also are films that are over three hours in length and you end up wanting more.

Aazam is now playing at a theatre near you.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy Shergill on why he radically changed his movie choices, 'Chocolate boy image got stuck to me'