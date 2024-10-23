Jaya Bachchan and family react to 'false' news about veteran actress' mother's demise; request fans to avoid 'misleading' information

The news of veteran actress Jaya Bachchan losing her mother Indira Bhaduri is false. After various portals reported Indira's demise, the Bachchan household has clarified that it is untrue. Jaya Bachchan and family have now reacted to the news about the veteran actress' mother's demise while requesting fans to avoid 'misleading' information.

According to the sources close to Jaya Bachchan's family, the reports of her mother Indira Bhaduri's demise have been confirmed as false. It comes after several media reports claimed that the veteran actress' mom passed away in Bhopal at the age of 94.

As per the sources, Jaya Bachchan's family hasn't experienced any loss. The sources also requested fans to remain supportive and seek reliable updates while not believing in 'misleading or unverified information'.

The sources further stated that the emotional toll on the family during their trying times is profound and shouldn't be burdened with false reports. The Rajya Sabha MP's family has urged everyone to respect privacy and seek information from reliable sources.

Earlier, TV9 reported that Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri had been ill for several days and was receiving medical attention. The report suggested that Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's son, Abhishek Bachchan had rushed to Bhopal on October 22, 2024 (Tuesday night).

Advertisement

It also reported that Big B, Jaya, and other family members were en route to Bhopal via a chartered plane. Reportedly, Indira Bhaduri underwent pacemaker surgery in Mumbai last year.

Jaya Bachchan was born as Jaya Bhaduri in a Bengali household to Tarun Kumar Bhaduri, a journalist, author, and poet and his wife Indira Bhaduri. Jaya graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. The veteran actress made her acting debut with late legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 1963 film, Mahanagar.

Jaya Bachchan is married to megastar Amitabh Bachchan since June 3, 1973. Apart from being an actress, Jaya is a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha. They live in their bungalow, Jalsa in Juhu, Mumbai. The couple has two children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda.

Aishwarya Rai is their daughter-in-law. Abhishek and Aishwarya have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Shweta has two children, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

ALSO READ: Inside Amitabh Bachchan's diet and fitness plan: OG Don avoids sweets, focuses on yoga, and more secrets REVEALED