Jaya Bachchan on Gen Z kids seeking ‘validation’ from internet; 'Never heard of anxiety attacks in childhood'

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda made a captivating return to the screens in the newest episode of the vodcast What The Hell Navya Season 2. Their conversation centered on the topic of the internet. Jaya ji referred to it as a source of validation for the younger generation, while also attributing anxiety to its prevalence, noting that she had never heard of anxiety attacks during her childhood.

In the sixth episode of What The Hell Navya 2, Jaya Bachchan shared her observations with her granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, about the habits of the younger generation, the Gen Z kids. She remarked on their tendency to promptly answer calls and reply to text messages, highlighting how the content they consume on their mobile devices and the internet has become a primary source of “validation.” Jaya ji noted that this constant need for validation, whether it's about appearance or opinions, contributes to increased stress levels.

When Navya questioned whether life was less stressful before the internet, Jaya ji affirmed, stating that it was indeed the case. Despite Navya's assertion that she doesn't feel stressed and believes they handle it well, Jaya countered, emphasizing that the truth remains unchanged. She further stated, “We never heard of an anxiety attack in childhood. Let alone in our childhood, we never heard it in our midlife also.”

Jaya ji attributed the rise in anxiety to the constant influx of information. According to her, the overwhelming amount of information, ranging from beauty standards to lifestyle trends, contributes significantly to feelings of anxiety among the younger generation.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda expressed a differing viewpoint from her mother's perspective. She suggested that anxiety has always existed but has become more recognizable and openly discussed in contemporary times. Shweta elaborated, “I feel that because they are having to cope with so much information blasting on their brain, and they have to keep up and have to do everything just then, it makes them anxious. But it was always there.”

Addressing Jaya ji, Shweta noted that even she acknowledges feeling anxious at times, highlighting the increased vocalization of mental health issues in society.

