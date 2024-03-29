Jaya Bachchan reveals she and Amitabh were 'more protective' of Shweta, Abhishek; says 'We didn't know...'

What The Hell Navya is back with yet another episode featuring the trio Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan. These three women chose to talk about parenting and a lot of stuff related to it. During their conversation, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter opened up about her patience and said that she fights with her children quite often.

Shweta Bachchan admits she does not have patience

Talking about learning from her kids, Shweta Bachchan quipped that she argues with Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda quite often. She further added that a lot of times they will tell her things about her own nature and her own personality that they don’t like. This gives her so much insight into herself that “‘Oh okay, this is something that greatly disturbed my child and that’s why now today I’m fighting with them in this way and they are not wrong,'” Shweta said in the episode.

Shweta also admitted that she needs to have patience in life. She admitted that she has no patience and she keeps getting into situations where she needs to have patience.

Shweta Bachchan on not being protective

During the conversation further, when Navya admitted that there are certain situations when experience is required, Shweta revealed that maybe her parents were more protective but she is not. Adding on to her statement, Jaya Bachchan said, “Shweta, we were more protective because we didn’t know any better. That’s what we were taught, that’s how we were brought up. You (Navya) have been brought up differently and you will bring up your children even more differently.”

Previous episodes of the podcast have explored a diverse range of topics, including women in the workplace, beauty tips, evolving societal norms, the influence of the internet, food, and much more. Fans can look forward to fresh installments of What The Hell Navya Season 2 dropping weekly on Navya Nanda’s YouTube channel, with episode 9 now available to watch.

