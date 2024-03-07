Jaya Bachchan talks about reason behind staying away from social media; here's what she said

Jaya Bachchan is the only member of the Bachchan family who doesn't have a social media presence. But despite that, she always stays in the news for candid statements. The veteran actress recently talked about the reason behind staying away from social media and said that the world already knows enough about the family.

In the upcoming episode of the podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan, along with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, will discuss why she chose to avoid social media. The recently released promo shows her saying, "There's enough that the world knows about us. We don't need to share on Instagram."

Jaya, Shweta, and Navya have been also seen discussing the technology over the generations. Speaking about it, the veteran actress said, "When I was young, we had to book a call, and there were two types of calls: one was ordinary, and the one was an emergency call. If you spoke to your boyfriend, it had to be an emergency call."

Interestingly, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan had a love marriage in 1973 and have completed 50 years of companionship.

Talking about not having access to the Internet when she was growing up, Shweta said, "I wish we had the Internet when we were growing up. Because it would have made homework and stuff so much easier."

Teasing Navya for overusing Instagram, she said, "Navya, you share a lot on the Internet 'I am wearing this flower on my head.'" A surprised Navya asked, "When have I ever worn a flower on my head?"

Jaya Bachchan's work front

Jaya Bachchan has been very selective about films in the past few years. But she was last seen in Karan Johar's 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani along with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and more. While her performance was widely appreciated, the character of Dhanlaxmi Randhawa became a big topic of discussion on social media.

