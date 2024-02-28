What The Hell Navya 2 Promo: Navya Nanda says Abhishek Bachchan sends ‘worst’ memes; Jaya Bachchan has THIS reply for haters

Navya Naveli Nanda's vodcast What The Hell Navya Season 2 has delighted audiences with its engaging conversations across four episodes already. The promo for the upcoming episode has just been unveiled, where Navya shared that her uncle Abhishek Bachchan sends the worst kind of memes. Additionally, Jaya Bachchan gracefully shut down haters with a fitting response.

Navya Naveli Nanda on Abhishek Bachchan’s memes in new promo of What The Hell Navya Season 2

Today, the much-awaited promo for the fifth episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2 was released. The video commenced with Jaya Bachchan sharing her views on memes, remarking, “Yeh jo memes hote hai kisi ki nakal karte, woh bhi buri tarah” (These memes are bad impressions of people and done badly too). Navya Nanda disclosed that her "mamu" Abhishek Bachchan often sends the "worst ones."

Shweta Bachchan Nanda provided an insightful perspective, mentioning, “There's a word, it's called schadenfreude, where you're happy for someone else's misfortune.” Jaya ji further reflected, “Ek attitude ban gaya, ‘Thank god humare saath aisa nahi ho raha hai’” (There is an emerging attitude, ‘Thank god it didn't happen to us’).

Jaya Bachchan’s reply to negative comments

Navya Nanda observed that posts garner the highest views and engagement when they are negative.

In response to such comments, Jaya Bachchan delivered a fitting reply, stating, “Aap comment karna chahte hai toh aap positive comment kariye na, nahi apna verdict de dia aapne” (Even if you want to comment, comment positively. But no, you are just passing your verdicts).

Navya pointed out, “Aapke saamne bitha do toh nahi bol payenge” (The same people will not be able to say those things if we make them sit in front of you).

Jaya ji said, “Himmat hogi bolne ki?” (They won’t have the courage). “Dum hai toh asli cheez pe comment karke dikhaiye, apni shakal dikhaiye” (If you are actually brave, comment on actual issues and show your faces), she further added.

Episode 5, titled Society: Surviving the Shift, is scheduled to premiere tomorrow on Navya’s YouTube channel. Don't miss out on this insightful discussion.

