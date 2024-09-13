Jigra actor Vedang Raina's 'sweet like lassi' comment on rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor's latest PICS is too cute to miss

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are the new lovebirds in B-Town. Khushi and Vedang made their respective debuts with Zoya Akhtar's teen musical comedy film, The Archies in 2023. The rumored couple is often spotted together in public and keeps showering love on each other on social media. A year after their first film, The Archies stars walked the ramp for the first time as showstoppers, making netizens go gaga over their sizzling chemistry. Now, Jigra actor Vedang Raina's 'sweet like lassi' comment on Khushi's latest pictures from vacation is too cute to miss.

On September 12, Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her recent vacation. In the first picture, the actress can be seen gazing in one direction as she sits comfortably on a bed with curtains on the side. She looks beautiful in a light blue suit. The second picture shows her watching a lake view. In one of the photos, The Archies star relishes lassi from kulhad. Her cute expressions are on point.

Khushi accompanied her post with a set of emojis in the caption. It features The Hamsa, a hand and eye motif warding off evil intentions along with a white heart, a banana, two girls, and a bright sun.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Vedang Raina dropped his reaction in the comment section. Vedang wrote, "Sweet like lassi." Khushi replied to his comment. She dropped an emotional and white heart emojis.

Check out the screenshot of their latest PDA:

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, Vedang Raina, who will be seen with Alia Bhatt in Jigra, has also sung a soulful rendition of Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka in the film. It is the recreated version of the original song from Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman's Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Recently, Vedang Raina posted a video of himself featuring his singing journey since childhood on Instagram. Khushi got emotional after watching the clip and dropped a comment that read, "crying" followed by teary-eyes and heart emojis.

Jigra will be released on October 11, 2024. Vedang is playing the role of Alia's on-screen brother in it.

ALSO READ: Vedang Raina drops BTS pics from debut ramp walk with rumored GF Khushi Kapoor; latter drops priceless reaction