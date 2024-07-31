Vedang Raina drops BTS pics from debut ramp walk with rumored GF Khushi Kapoor; latter drops priceless reaction

Romance is brewing between actress Khushi Kapoor and actor Vedang Raina these days. Ever since the release of their debut movie, The Archies, the rumored couple keeps hogging the limelight with their public appearances. They also keep engaging in activities on each other's social media handles.

Khushi and Vedang recently marked their debuts at the India Couture Week 2024 as they walked the ramp for the first time together. A new set of visuals from their show has surfaced on Instagram, courtesy of Vedang.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor shine in BTS glimpses from their first ramp walk

On July 31, Vedang Raina took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from his debut fashion show. The collection also features his rumored girlfriend, Khushi Kapoor, in them.

While Khushi shone in her sparkling silver lehenga, Vedang looked dapper in a black bead-embellished sherwani. One of the pictures shows Khushi resting on the couch in her designer outfit, and Vedang stands at her back ahead of the show.

For the uninitiated, the rumored couple walked the ramp as showstoppers for ace Indian designer Gaurav Gupta while promoting his latest collection, Arunodaya, on July 30.

Apart from BTS, we can also see Khushi and Vedang walking the ramp with the designer.

Take a look at their pictures here:

Khushi Kapoor has THIS to say about Vedang's latest post

Khushi Kapoor dropped a priceless reaction to Vedang Raina's latest post on Instagram. Khushi posted a yellow star in the comment section.

Advertisement

Other netizens also commented on his post as they root for the rumored couple. A fan wrote, "Khushi looks so pretty and you look dashing... Love you both." "Cutest Couple Ever," a comment reads. "You and khushi perfect jodis," one of the Instagram users wrote.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's work fronts

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina starred in Zoya Akhtar's directorial venture, The Archies, last year. The 2023 film also featured Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and others.

While Khushi will be seen in Naadaniyaan, co-starring debutante Ibrahim Ali Khan, Vedang has Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra in his kitty.

ALSO READ: Vedang Raina roots for rumored GF Khushi Kapoor as she walks ramp for the first time; Shikhar Pahariya goes ‘wow’