WATCH: Vedang Raina’s rumored GF Khushi Kapoor gets teary eyed as Jigra star drops inspiring video of his music journey; Janhvi Kapoor is all hearts

Vedang Raina, who will star in Jigra with Alia Bhatt, has also sung a beautiful rendition of the classic song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka for the film, which fans are already loving. He recently posted a touching video showcasing his singing journey, which brought his rumored girlfriend, actress Khushi Kapoor, to tears.

On September 10, Vedang Raina took to Instagram to share a video showcasing his singing journey from a young age, with a guitar in hand. The compilation features several short clips of Vedang singing at different stages of his life, all while holding his guitar. The final clip highlights him performing a rendition of the classic song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka for his upcoming film Jigra.

In the caption accompanying the video, Vedang Raina reflected on how his younger self would have dreamed of this moment. He expressed gratitude to director Vasan Bala for encouraging him to bring his guitar to the studio, even though he didn’t initially know the purpose, and to composer Achint Thakkar for allowing him to sing his compositions, hinting at more to come. He also thanked Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and everyone who believed in him.

He added, “Still hard to believe that I got an opportunity to sing a rendition of one of the most iconic songs in Hindi cinema for a @dharmamovies film.” He further expressed his appreciation for the love his rendition of Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka and the Jigra teaser have received, and reminded fans that Jigra will hit theaters on October 11th.

As soon as Vedang Raina shared the video, fans and celebrities flooded the comment section with praise. His rumored girlfriend, Khushi Kapoor, commented, "Crying," accompanied by teary eyes and heart emojis, a sentiment many can relate to. Khushi’s sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor, also dropped heart and star emojis, while Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, wrote, "So talented" with a heart-eyed emoji. Veer Pahariya, producer Karan Johar, and others also dropped heart emojis, showing their support.

To enhance the emotional depth of the Jigra teaser, the timeless song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka was selected. Originally composed by the legendary RD Burman with vocals by Kishore Kumar and lyrics by RD Burman and Anand Bakshi, the classic track has been given a fresh interpretation for the film. The new arrangement is crafted by Achint, with Vedang Raina providing vocals, and additional lyrics penned by Varun Grover.

Jigra is a gripping prison-break thriller that delves into the relationship between siblings. Alia Bhatt stars as Satya, with Vedang Raina as her brother, Ankur. The film, helmed by Vasan Bala, features a screenplay by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

