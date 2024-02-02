Joram OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch Manoj Bajpayee's survival-thriller

Manoj Bajpayee is an absolute talent powerhouse. He possesses the incredible skill to entertain audiences with his portrayal of various characters. Joram, another impressive project led by this actor, made its debut in December last year. Directed by Devashish Makhija, this film gained significant attention when it became a part of the Oscar Library's permanent core collection. Excitingly, the movie has now been made available on OTT platforms for all the movie enthusiasts to relish. Keep reading to discover the exact details of when and where you can catch this gem.

Details about Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram OTT release

Devashish Makhija’s Joram starring Manoj Bajpayee managed to leave a lasting impression for its excellence. The film was released last year on December 8. Just in case, you couldn’t make it to the theaters then viewers have the chance to experience the cinematic excellence on OTT. Just a while back, Manoj Bajpayee and Zee Studios Official jointly made a collaborative post to make the official announcement.

The film is now available to watch on the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. “Your favorite survival thriller has now arrived on Amazon Prime! So what are you waiting for? Watch #Joram on @primevideoin (Link in bio),” read the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:

Manoj Bajpayee on Joram's addition to Oscar library's permanent core collection

Manoj Bajpayee starrer survival thriller, Joram has also been added to the esteemed permanent core collection of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Library. In an interview with News 18 last year, reacting to Joram’s addition, the actor had stated that he doesn’t work for the validation.

Advertisement

“It’s a great piece of news that has come to us and I really feel that we’ve come a full circle with this. I don’t work for validation. I work because this is what I wanted to do and this is what I’m passionate about,” he had said.

About Joram

Joram is an incredible tale that reveals the journey of a dad, portrayed by Manoj, who encounters numerous challenges while taking care of a baby. Directed by Devashish Makhija, this film tells the story of an outsider fighting for survival, guaranteeing an exhilarating experience for the viewers.

The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe and Tannishtha Chatterjee amongst others in important roles.

ALSO READ: The Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Kriti Sanon are ready to take off; makers announce release date