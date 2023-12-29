Kajol drops AI-generated PICS of herself as Hannibal: ‘My villain era’

Actress Kajol entered the world of acting back in the 1990s and proceeded to feature in the films that followed. Notably, the actress is quite renowned for her versatility and for exploring several genres in the entertainment industry.

It was only recently that she shared some AI-generated pictures of herself from her favorite series, Hannibal. Calling it ‘project goals’, she further shared that she is quite impressed with what the technology ended up bringing to the table. Have a look at Kajol’s intriguing AI-generated villain avatar inside.

‘I ended up taking the thought home’: Kajol as she shares pictures of herself as Hannibal’s villain

Hannibal is an American psychological thriller series and is a fan favorite amongst the viewers. It seems like the next fan in line is actress Kajol who recently dropped some AI-generated photographs of herself as a villain in the series. In the two pictures that she shared on her Instagram account this morning, she can be seen in an all-black avatar with a gripping expression on her face.

Along with the photos, she also attached a note saying that the end result ended up being ‘worth it’ as she was swept over by the look, so much so that she might try it in real life at some point. Notably, she also called Hannibal ‘project goals’. “I ended up taking the thought home..Worth it!! PS- I do like the look, might try it someday irl#myvillainera #projectgoals #MyHannibalLook,” read the caption of her post. Have a look at the images right here.

Fans call Kajol ‘hot villain’

Soon after the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress dropped the enthralling glimpses of herself as a villain from Hannibal, fans were quick to share a heap of reactions in the comment section of her post. While many referred to her as a ‘hot villain’, many others also awaited seeing her being a part of the show in reality and playing a role like that.

“Wowzersss!! Love the look 2 so much and can see you in it, being a badass and smashing it!” “You need to play a role like this!” “Wow, it will be wonderful to see you in such a style” “You as a hot villain . IM HERE FOR IT” “Fire” read some comments.

