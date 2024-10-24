Kajol feels Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge ft her and Shah Rukh Khan will continue to break its own record; ‘We didn’t know this was…’

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a landmark in Indian cinema, and according to lead actress Kajol, its enduring success is owed to the fans who have made it the longest-running film in history through their unwavering affection. She further stated that the movie will continue to break its own record every year and noted that the makers and cast didn’t know the film would receive this much appreciation.

The romantic blockbuster, released in 1995, still enjoys screenings at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir Theatre after nearly three decades. Celebrating its 29th anniversary on October 20, 2024, the film features Kajol as Simran and Shah Rukh Khan as Raj. Reflecting on the movie, Kajol expressed that it still feels authentic and relatable to audiences today.

According to PTI, Kajol said “It’s the longest running film in the world right now. And it will continue to break its own record every year. But I think the part about DDLJ and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and all these films is that when you watch them they are real even today."

“You like and love these characters. I really liked this story. I was fully into this film. I enjoyed the film. I loved the music, everything about it. It’s an experience. DDLJ is a phenomenon and I feel that though we had definitely made the film, we didn’t know that this was going to happen with the film. And we didn’t make it with this aim,” Kajol told PTI.

The actress mentioned that over the years, fans have consistently watched the film and created traditions within their families. She recounted meeting a man who shared that he took his girlfriend to see the movie 27 times before proposing to her.

She jokingly remarked that he might have bored her with the film, which is why she said yes. However, he continued to watch the movie with her, and they eventually had children, who also saw the film.

While she expressed a desire to take credit for this phenomenon, she clarified that the credit truly belongs to the fans and not to her or the team.

Directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra, DDLJ narrates the tale of Raj and Simran, two young Indians brought up overseas who fall in love while on a vacation in Europe.

