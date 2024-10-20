29 Years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Kajol celebrates ‘OG of Karva Chauth’ in a post ft Shah Rukh Khan; ‘Maybe go to Maratha mandir…’

As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge marks its 29th anniversary today (October 20, 2024), coinciding with the festive occasion of Karwa Chauth, Kajol took to social media to reflect on the film's enduring romance and unforgettable moments. In her post, she celebrated this milestone and hinted that she might visit Maratha Mandir to watch the cult classic.

The actress shared the iconic poster of DDLJ and the post read, "29 years to the OG of Karva Chauth… wishing everyone a very hungry and successful Karva chauth .. maybe go to Maratha mandir and see the film #29yearsofddlj #ddlj."

Check out the post here:

Starring the iconic duo Khan and Kajol, this beloved romantic drama has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, captivating audiences with its timeless story of love, family, and cultural values.

From its memorable dialogues to the picturesque locations, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continues to resonate with viewers, making it a cherished part of Bollywood history.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, features a talented cast led by Shah Rukh Khan as Raj Malhotra and Kajol as Simran Singh.

The film also stars Amrish Puri as Chaudhary Baldev Singh, Simran's father, along with Farida Jalal as Simran's mother and Anupam Kher as Raj's father.

Advertisement

Its memorable dialogues, iconic songs, and picturesque locations have left an indelible mark on popular culture. DDLJ established the template for future romantic dramas and paved the way for new storytelling styles in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, discussing the duo's upcoming projects, Kajol will next be seen in Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon. On the other hand, Khan has King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, featuring Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma.

King is touted to be a fast-paced action-thriller. Pinkvilla earlier reported that King is set to begin filming in Mumbai in January 2025.

The first schedule will take place in Mumbai, followed by an extensive shooting schedule in Europe. The filmmakers have conducted several reconnaissance trips in Europe to find unique locations that will enhance the film's scale.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar did not like the end of Fire and wanted to change the climax, reveals Shabana Azmi: ‘It will ruin the whole…’