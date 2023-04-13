Kajol opens up on crushing the judgements when she was called ‘fat and dark’

Kajol is no doubt one of the most popular and loved actresses in Bollywood. The actress has been successful since the early 90s and has been a leading choice of directors. The actress is quite active on social media and often treats fans with stunning pictures of herself, and her family, and shares update about her professional life as well. The actress has often been subject to memes and trolls, however, she has mentioned that she pays no heed to them. Now, in a recent interview, the actress revealed that she has been targeted since the early days of her career.

Kajol on being body shamed

The actress recently revealed that she has been given several tags and called names in the industry when she stepped into the acting world. She heard remarks like, ‘She’s dark,’ ‘she’s fat,’ and ‘she wears specs.’ Although Kajol didn’t let these remarks affect her, for the longest time she believed that she is not beautiful. The actress shared that she believed she was cool and intelligent, but she didn’t have what it takes to be beautiful.

Kajol shared that she would tell herself that she is still doing well. The actress added, ‘Well, I’m sticking around in the industry and I’m doing well. So, it must mean there’s something about me that’s making it work.’ She didn’t let the naysayers get into her head, but it was at the age of 32 or 33 that she got the confidence to look into the mirror and tell herself, ‘look at the beauty.’

Kajol Work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky alongside Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan. The film was directed by Revathy and it was released last year. The actress will also make her debut in the OTT space with 'The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka'.

