Salaam Venky Review: Keep tissues handy for Kajol and Vishal Jethwa's melodramatic tale on life and death

Based on Shrikant Murthy's book The Last Hurrah, Salaam Venky is a true story about the inspiring Kolavennu Venkatesh, the young chess player diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, who fought a bitter legal battle over his last wish for euthanasia in order to donate his organs, before it was too late. In Salaam Venky, while Vishal Jethwa plays K. Venkatesh aka 'Venky', his mother Sujata is portrayed by Kajol . Termed a slice of life drama, Revathi 's directorial sees Sujata fighting a tough legal battle to fulfil her son's last wish, as he inches close to his death. While focusing on trials and tribulations faced by the mother and son, the topic of euthanasia takes over the narrative as does the character arcs of those closest to Venky.

Opinion:

Heading into the screening for Salaam Venky, I mentally prepared myself for the recurring tears to spill, and I was not disappointed. Not leaving its audience time to breathe, the Revathi directorial begins with Venky being taken out of the ambulance with an anxious Sujata in tow. While Sujata frets over her ill son, Venky uses dark humour to diffuse the heightened tensions. This oscillation between comedy and drama is the driving force of Salaam Venky.

When it comes to the performances, Kajol and Vishal Jethwa conjure up so much earnestness into their on-screen real-life characters, it's endearing and heartbreaking to watch on the big screen. We're used to an overdramatic Kajol in movies, but in Salaam Venky, the actress is put to the test with a more restrained act, and unsurprisingly, she delivers in spades. The constant rigmarole of emotions Sujata survives through is not easy to watch. On the other hand, Vishal infuses the charming essence into a disabled Venky but also gets overindulgent in the dramatics of it all. As for the supporting cast, Rajeev Khandelwal, Riddhi Kumar and Priyamani as Venky's doctor, love interest and sister, get their own moments to shine and they do so sincerely. P.S. Rajeev Khandelwal is such an underrated acting gem! While Aahana Kumra as the journalist supporting Venky's last wish is pretty likeable, the usually dependable Rahul Bose and Prakash Raj as Venky's lawyer and the presiding judge suffer from underdeveloped characters. Aamir Khan's special appearance comes at just the right "twist" moment, as seeing him and Kajol on the big screen is a sure treat.

As for Salaam Venky's script, Sammeer Arora and Kausar Munir's adapted screenplay could have inched more towards a crisper narrative, with predictable dialogues having its "Ha!" and "Blah!" moments. What also comes as a major distraction, and not the good kind, is the music by Mithoon which is mostly forgettable. The movie could have done without the "Mithoon Musical" factor as the break in narrative with lacklustre tunes distracts from the rhythm Revathi tries to set. Nevertheless, what works in kind for Salaam Venky is Ram Varman's cinematography, with its dominating tight 'character-centric' shots that lets the actors, rather than the surroundings, do all the talking needed.

Salaam Venky rides high on emotions, and if like me, you're a softie at heart, then Revathi's movie will surely move you. There are certain scenes that will leave you weeping. You maybe even indulge in the social conversation at hand. Salaam Venky is melodramatic, dialled up to infinity, and is a heroic tale on life, death and life even after death.

Plus Points:

Kajol and Vishal Jethwa are the perfect choices to bring Sujata and Venky's brave, motivational story to the big screen. The casting of the supporting characters, especially Rajeev Khandelwal, Riddhi Kumar and Priyamani is top-notch. Aamir Khan's special appearance has emotional gravitas. Ram Varman's intimate cinematography helps elevate the heightened tensions the lead characters constantly find themselves oscillating between.

Minus Points:

Inspite of a heartfelt performance, Vishal Jethwa gets a bit too overdramatic in parts. Rahul Bose and Prakash Raj's characters are borderline caricaturish. Sammeer Arora and Kausar Munir's adapted screenplay has many bricks to combat through, as the mostly predictable dialogues don't always invoke the right emotions. The "musical" aspect ends up defeating the purpose of the film.

Highlights:

Kajol and Vishal Jethwa earnestly capture Sujata and Venky's eternal mother-son bond.

Rajeev Khandelwal, Riddhi Kumar and Priyamani are standouts from the supporting cast.

Ravi Varman's POV cinematography elevates the emotional quotient in storytelling.

Conclusion:

Inspite of its many obvious flaws, Salaam Venky tends to work its charm thanks to Kajol, Vishal Jethwa and the carefully curated supporting cast's authenticity. Keep those tissues by your side, because it's a cry fest from start to finish.