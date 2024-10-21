Kajol says what she's today isn’t because of her 'lineage'; shares 'I am probably the least worked actor'

Kajol might have influential parents, actress Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, but she proved her acting prowess when she stepped into the industry with her debut film, Bekhudi, in 1992. It led to her being part of the commercially hit film Baazigar opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, she has proved her mettle in several award-winning projects. Hence, during an interview, the actress stated that what she is today isn’t because of her lineage or because she comes from a film background.

At the fourth session of Expresso, hosted by The Indian Express, Kajol spoke about creating her own legacy and impressive filmography, all because of her hard work. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress stated during the event, “It isn’t about legacy. It is every woman’s work.” She further divulged that acclaimed actresses Nargis and Sharmila Tagore had no legacy.

Giving credit to herself for being where she is today, Kajol expressed that what she is today isn’t because of her lineage. According to her, it is the legacy of every woman who has worked hard. Talking about taking breaks when needed, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star underlined that every woman has to take a call if they want to take a break or if they want to come back.

Ajay Devgn’s wife, Kajol, continued by saying that it’s easy to ascertain from her filmography that she is “probably the least worked actor.” Talking about her mother, veteran actress Tanuja, and her grandmom, late filmmaker-actor Shobhna Samarth, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham fame expressed that they always told her that work is a part of one’s life and not their whole life. Speaking about staying away from sets and the big screen for her personal life, Kajol opined that she took breaks as she wanted to get married and have kids. But she is thankful that even after decades of making her debut, she still works and remains relevant. “I am thankful to everyone for having a good taste so far,” she humorously concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Shashanka Chaturvedi’s upcoming romantic thriller film with Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

