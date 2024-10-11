WATCH: Kajol pinching Ajay Devgn to pose for perfect family picture at Durga Puja pandal is every poser wife ever; Son Yug’s reaction is UNMISSABLE

Durga Puja has arrived, igniting a wave of enthusiasm and celebration everywhere! Bollywood stars are joining in the festivities, and Kajol is no exception. Each year, she immerses herself in the joyous spirit of the festival, seeking blessings from Maa Durga alongside her family. This year, Kajol was spotted at the pandal with her husband, Ajay Devgn, and their son, Yug. In a delightful video, the actress playfully pinches Ajay to get him to pose, showcasing her flair for the camera. And don't miss Yug's priceless reaction—it's absolutely amazing!

A video that's gone viral captures Kajol posing for a family photo with her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, and their son, Yug. In the clip, Ajay stands between the two, one arm draped affectionately around Yug. Just as he glances away, Kajol playfully pinches his hand, prompting him to adjust his pose. He quickly wraps his other arm around her shoulder, pulling her in for a closer shot. Meanwhile, their son Yug's reaction absolutely priceless! Later in the video, he can be seen playfully teasing Ajay, adding to the charm of this heartwarming family moment.

Watch the video right here!

In another heartwarming video making waves on social media, Kajol is overwhelmed with affection from her son Yug. The adorable clip shows him planting sweet kisses on both of her cheeks before wrapping her in a tight, warm hug. Their bond is truly beautiful and speaks volumes about the love they share. Kajol is undoubtedly a lucky mother to experience such pure moments of joy!

Advertisement

Check out the video below!

For the festive occasion, Kajol looked stunning in a beautiful pink and blue saree, while Ajay and Yug coordinated perfectly in dapper blue kurtas, adding to the family's charm.

Meanwhile, fans are buzzing with anticipation for Kajol's upcoming mystery thriller Do Patti, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and penned by Kanika Dhillon. Set to premiere on Netflix on October 25, the film promises to be an exciting addition to her filmography. Apart from this, Kajol will star in Sarzameen, which marks the Bollywood debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Mommy Kajol holds son Yug by his arm as they seek blessings of Maa Durga at pandal; netizens go gaga: WATCH