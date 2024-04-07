Kajol shows how her face says it all when she stops herself from saying something; Karan Johar reacts

Kajol is one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. In a long career span, she has delivered several iconic characters resonating with audiences at large. Apart from her acting prowess, the actress has her social media game on point. On various occasions, she is seen posting fun posts on the internet, leaving her fans and followers entertained. A while back, the actress yet again posted a photograph with a quirky caption attracting a ‘fab’ comment from her close filmmaker friend, Karan Johar.

Kajol drops fun photograph with quirky caption in the latest post

On April 7, a while back, Kajol hopped onto her Instagram handle and posted a fun photograph. In her latest picture, the actress was seen flashing goofy expressions as she sported a black outfit. Her beautiful hair captivated attention as she flaunted her blonde streaks caught in the camera lens while she looked away from the camera. The ethereal curls and silky hair suggest the photo was clicked right after her hair makeover.

Sharing the picture, the actress added a quirky caption as she wrote, “When you stop yourself from saying something, but your face still says it all! (Accompanied by wink emoji) #sorrynotsorry.”

Take a look:

Karan Johar reacts

The post shared by the actress attracted several reactions from her fans and followers. In addition to this, Kajol’s close filmmaker friend Karan Johar wrote, “Looking fab,” while actor-director Renuka Shahane exclaimed, “Hahaha I've seen that look very often” followed by laughter and hug emoji.

Advertisement

Kajol's professional front

On the professional front, a week back, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Kajol and Kriti Sanon had started shooting for the directorial venture of Shashanka Chaturvedi, Do Patti on March 28. The film also stars Tanvi Azmi and Shaheer Shaikh.

“After investing some time in prep and reading, Do Patti has gone on the floors today. The film is set to take the viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride which will transport the audience to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the movie,” a source close to the development shared with us.

Do Patti will reunite Kriti and Kajol nearly after eight years for the second time after Dilwale. The film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures and Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan lauds Kunal Kemmu as he reviews Lootcase; ‘Been hearing rave reviews for his Madgaon Express as well’