EXCLUSIVE: Kajol, Kriti Sanon kickstart Netflix and Kanika Dhillon’s Do Patti helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Kriti Sanon will soon turn producer, and a few days later we followed it up by informing that she along with Kajol, Kanika Dhillon and Netflix have collaborated for a mystery-thriller titled, Do Patti. This Shashanka Chaturvedi directorial reunites Kajol and Kriti, eight years after they first worked together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale. Pinkvilla now has an interesting update on this much awaited project. We have learnt that the film went on the floors in Mumbai today.

“After investing some time in prep and reading, Do Patti has gone on the floors today. The film is set to take the viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride which will transport the audience to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the movie,” informs a source close to the development. In an earlier conversation, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress had shared that Do Patti is a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery.

Kriti Sanon turning producer

Kriti Sanon, who turned producer with this one, had informed that she loves every single aspect of filmmaking, and always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch her heart. “I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gears and do more,” stated the Mimi actress, who is producing this film under her banner Blue Butterfly films with Katha Pictures. In our earlier report, we had also stated that Do Patti will be a direct-to-OTT release, and will stream exclusively on Netflix.

