EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon and Kajol to reunite after eight years for former’s maiden production Do Patti

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Kriti Sanon will soon turn producer with a film that she will feature in as well, and yesterday the actress even confirmed the same by announcing her production house - Blue Butterfly Films - on social media. In the Instagram post, she had even revealed that today she will announce something special, and we have all the details of this much awaited project. Pinkvilla has learnt that Kriti is all set to reunite with Kajol after eight years of Dilwale for a mystery thriller titled, Do Patti. It is set in the hills of North India.

Confirming the news, Kriti Sanon shares that Do Patti is a script that holds a very special place in her heart as it marks her debut as a producer. “I love every single aspect of film making and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I’m excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma’am, who I’m thrilled to be working again with after almost 8 years (since Dilwale). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin,” states the Mimi actress.

Kajol says that Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. “It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders,” shares the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress.

Kanika Dhillon on Do Patti

Celebrated writer-turned-producer Kanika Dhillon states that being a part of Do Patti has been an incredibly fulfilling experience for her, and is happy to finally share this project with the world. “Stepping into the role of a producer has allowed me to explore a new facet of storytelling and bring my creative vision to life. Collaborating with the phenomenal Kajol and Kriti has been an absolute delight, and I am extremely grateful to be working with the stellar team at Netflix to share our story across 190 countries,” says Kanika.

Monika Shergill, Netflix India’s Vice President of Content also adds, “We are thrilled to bring the powerhouse talent of Kajol and Kriti Sanon together on screen with Do Patti. Both actors are passionate about storytelling and always deliver unforgettable performances. In addition, it brings us great joy to support Kanika Dhillon and Kriti as they embark on their first creative journey as producers. We're looking forward to working together to bring their creative vision to our audiences and continue to tell riveting and exciting local stories.”

