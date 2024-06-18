EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap reveals ex-wife Kalki Koechlin found the house he lives in: ‘I could have done anything…’

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, celebrated for iconic movies like Black Friday, Dev D, Gulaal, and Gangs of Wasseypur, stands out as one of India's most astute cinematic talents. Besides his prowess behind the camera, he is all set for his upcoming series Bad Cop with Gulshan Devaiah in which he will be seen as one of the lead actors.

During an exclusive house tour with Pinkvilla, the actor disclosed that the residence he is currently staying in was found by his ex-wife, Kalki Koechlin. Furthermore, he divulged the reasons behind his preference for renting over owning a house.

Anurag Kashyap on staying at house found by Kalki Koechlin

During a house tour with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap discussed his current residence, revealing that it was discovered by his ex-wife, Kalki Koechlin. He mentioned that they purchased the house from director Shashank Ghosh. He said, “This was the house we moved in. When I got married, Kalki had found this house. Shashank Ghosh, the director, used to own this house. So we bought it from him. Shashank Ghosh hosted a lot of people in this house.”



“When I came to Mumbai, I actually just wanted to somehow get into movies. I could have done anything for the house. When Kalki had actually found this house. And then I moved in here,” he added.

Advertisement

Anurag Kashyap prefers rented houses

Anurag also emphasized his preference for renting a house rather than owning one, highlighting the flexibility it offers. He expressed, “I used to live on rent. I never stayed in a house that I had bought. I still prefer living on rent because that gives you the flexibility to go anywhere.”

Kalki Koechlin says she is friends with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap

Earlier, in an interview with Puja Talwar, Kalki discussed her current relationship with her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap, stating that although the initial years post their divorce were challenging, they have since developed a strong friendship.

She said, “It takes time. There is no denying that in the first few years after our divorce, we couldn't be the kind of friends that we are today.” Kalki further acknowledged that they needed that time apart because it's painful to learn about each other's new relationships and such.

Advertisement

She mentioned that they naturally took that time, and she underwent a lot of therapy. Now, after seven, eight years, she said that it's been a while, and things are fine. The actress added that they're great friends now and get along well.

Kalki and Anurag tied the knot in 2011 and went their separate ways in 2015.

Anurag Kashyap, besides his forthcoming project Bad Cop, is presently immersed in directing an upcoming thriller. This film boasts a stellar cast including Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Joju George, and others in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap reveals he saw his life's biggest TV screen at Ranbir Kapoor's house