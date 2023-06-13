Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya cut 4-tier cake at roka ceremony; Groom-to-be poses with Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Deol

Dharmendra's grandson and actor Karan Deol is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya. She is the great-granddaughter of veteran filmmaker Bimal Roy. The pre-wedding festivities have kick-started and on Monday, the families hosted their roka ceremony in the city. Now, several pictures and videos from Karan and Drisha's roka ceremony surfaced on the Internet and they are all things adorable.

A peek into Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's roka ceremony

Earlier, a video of the groom-to-be's father Sunny Deol was shared on social media in which he was seen happily dancing to the song Morni Banke with Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 producer Vijay Dhanoya. Now, in new pictures and videos, Karan and Drisha are seen cutting a four-tier white cake while celebrating their union. For the special occasion, Karan donned a blue kurta with a matching Nehru jacket and white pants while his wife-to-be wore a golden saree. Have a look:

In a picture, Karan was seen posing with his boys. His squad twinned in black for the ceremony. One of the pictures featured Karan with his siblings and uncles Abhay and Bobby Deol. They were all smiles at the roka ceremony.

Ranveer Singh's family was also seen attending the ceremony. Their inside pictures are not shared yet on social media. Meanwhile, Karan and Drisha will get married between 16-18 June at Mumbai's Taj Lands End. The wedding will be an intimate affair with close friends and family members in attendance.

On the work front, Karan will be soon seen in Apne 2 with his dad Sunny, Bobby and Dharmendra. On the other hand, Sunny is currently busy promoting his film Gadar 2. He will return as Tara Singh alongside Ameesha Patel.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dharmendra reveals how Karan Deol introduced wife-to-be Drisha Acharya to family: 'They have all my blessings'