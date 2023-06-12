Box Office: Sunny Deol's Gadar rakes in Rs 1.30 crore in re-release; Builds strong foundation for Gadar 2

Anil Sharma's directorial, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in titular roles was a historic success at the time of its release back in 2001. The film, in its full run, sold over 5 crore tickets, making it the only Hindi film in this millenium to sell those many number of tickets. It emerged as the highest grossing Indian film at the Indian box office and worldwide box office. The impact of the film was massive and there are many special stories from those who watched it in theatres, back when it released. After 22 years, the remastered version of the epic was re-released, ahead of its much awaited sequel that releases on the 11th of August, and the response has been very heartening.



Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Poses Solid Numbers In Its Re-Release Weekend At The Box Office

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha managed Rs 1.30 crores nett in its re-release weekend. The film opened to a respectable number of Rs 30 lakhs and then grew over the weekend, netting Rs 45 lakhs and Rs 55 lakhs on its second and third day respectively. The film released on very limited screens and the showings increased over the weekend owing to the response it got. For a 22 year old film that is readily available everywhere, the collections are indeed very encouraging. These numbers prove that the anticipation for Gadar 2 is there and it is all about the content to hit the bulls-eye so that it can pose the numbers that it seeks to.



Stakes Are High For Gadar 2, Despite Anil Sharma And Sunny Deol Not Being In Their Prime Form

Both Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol are not in the league they used to be in, but we are talking about the sequel of this millenium's biggest hit and so the stakes are very high for Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. A sequel to a film as massive as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha can be daunting but the rewards are just as pleasing.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (re-release) are as follows:-

Total = Rs 1.30 crores nett in 3 days

Gadar 2 Releases In Theatres On 11th August, 2023

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is set to release all across the world, in theatres, on the 11th of August, 2023. It will release alongside Animal and OMG2. A couple of big regional films namely Jailer and Bholā Shankar will also release in the same weekend. Which film will you be watching over the Independence Day 2023 weekend?

