Karan Johar has message for ‘privilege’ amid Coldplay India ticket fever: ‘You can't get everything…’

The Coldplay fever recently took over India as ticket sales for their tour in 2025 opened and got sold out within no time. The social media has been filled with reactions from people who secured the tickets and also from those who failed to get one. Amid this, Karan Johar shared a message for ‘privilege’ in which he expressed that one can’t get everything they want.

Today, September 23, 2024, Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories and shared an important note referring to the recent Coldplay ticket frenzy. He said, “Dear privilege, I love that Coldplay and the mini Kelly always keep you grounded... you can't get everything you want, my darling … Lots of love… Frugal.”

We wonder if the filmmaker failed to get one ticket for himself during the sale, which made him share the post.

Have a look at the story!

Coldplay is set to perform in India in 2025 as part of their Music Of The Spheres tour. The popular band will be taking over the stage in DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently gearing up for the release of his next production, Jigra. He is jointly producing the action thriller with actress Alia Bhatt. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film focuses on the bond between siblings, played by Alia and Vedang Raina. The teaser trailer for the movie has already been released. Jigra arrives in theaters on October 11, 2024, during the festive occasion of Dussehra.

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that the filmmaker is all set to make his OTT debut with a big-budget web series for the platform Netflix.

Revealing some details about the project, a source close to the development stated, “The web series now begins its casting stage, and the idea is to bring together an ensemble of renowned actors. Being a Karan Johar show, the web series is considered to be Netflix's most ambitious upcoming project. It will be shot throughout 2025 and is set to stream in 2026.”

Karan is also engrossed in the preparation for his next directorial after the rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The untitled movie will reportedly be a massive action entertainer.

