WATCH: Ed Sheeran ‘returns favor’ to Diljit Dosanjh at his concert in Birmingham; Shape of You x Naina is mashup we didn’t know we needed

Earlier in March 2024, Ed Sheeran surprised everyone as Diljit Dosanjh made a special appearance at his concert in Mumbai, and they sang together in Punjabi. Recently, fans in Birmingham were treated to an epic reunion of the duo as Ed ‘returned the favor’ at Diljit’s concert. They performed a mashup of their popular songs Shape of You and Naina, which is one we didn’t know we needed.

Today, September 23, 2024, Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to share glimpses from their collaboration at the former’s concert in Birmingham last night. Diljit, dressed in an all-white outfit, introduced Ed in his trademark style, saying, “Ed Sheeran aa gaya oye (Ed Sheeran has arrived).” The audience was seen screaming in delight.

The video then showed Ed wearing a black t-shirt and pants as he played his guitar and sang Shape of You. Then Diljit joined him and performed Naina from the film Crew. The singers were seen sharing a warm hug at the end of the clip.

In the caption, Ed wrote, “Returning the favour to my brother @diljitdosanjh tonight in Birmingham, what an amazing atmosphere, thanks for having me!”

Diljit also shared another video from the same performance, as the audience enjoyed their time. The caption read, “@teddysphotos My BROTHER Shut Down BIRMINGHAM, What A Night. LOVE & RESPECT. Thank You Birmingham Waleya BAUT Pyar.”

Fans couldn’t keep in the comments section under their posts. One person said, “You killed it Ed. Couldn’t ask for a better special guest!” and another wrote, “Diljit is a feeling.” A user requested, “I love this Collab we need a song now,” while another stated, “What a show!! This will be remembered forever.” A comment read, “EPIC Night!! Incredible performances! Smashed it.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh had another epic reunion recently. He collaborated with Alia Bhatt after eight years for the song Chal Kudiye in the actress’ film Jigra. It is a powerful track that got the fans nostalgic and made them remember the magic of their previous song, Ikk Kudi.

