EXCLUSIVE: After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar to direct a big budget web-series for Netflix

Karan Johar is among the most celebrated directors of Indian Cinema, commanding a 100% track record with films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhie Alvida Na Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student Of The Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani under his kitty. After curating content for the big screen, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Karan Johar is all set to make his OTT debut with a big budget web-series for Netflix.

According to sources privy to the development, it is a subject close to Karan's heart and will be spearheaded by celebrated female stars of Indian Cinema. "After collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on HeeraMandi, this Karan Johar directorial is the next marquee project in Netflix's repertoire. Karan will be the showrunner for this yet untitled web-series. The script is locked and the vision is to take it on floor in the first quarter of 2025," reveals the source close to development.

Karan has been extensively working on the subject with his team and is excited to make his debut in the digital world. "The web-series now begins its casting stage and the idea is to bring together an ensemble of renowned actors. Being a Karan Johar show, the web series is considered to be Netflix's most ambitious upcoming project. It will be shot throughout 2025 and is set to stream in 2026," the source added.

After the web-series, Karan will move onto his 8th theatrical directorial which is touted to be a magnum opus action film. Meanwhile, his upcoming production ventures under the banner name of Dharma Productions includes the Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra, the Akshay Kumar - Ananya Pandey led untitled court room drama, Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, amongst others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

