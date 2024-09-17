Jigra song Chal Kudiye OUT: Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh recreate Ikk Kudi magic as they join forces for this powerful track

There is less than a month left for Jigra to hit theaters. Fans had been buzzing with excitement ever since it was revealed that Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh are reuniting for a song after eight years in this action thriller. Chal Kudiye has now been released and the duo is back to recreate the Ikk Kudi magic with this powerful track.

Today, September 17, 2024, the team of Jigra unveiled the song Chal Kudiye across social media platforms. The song has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Alia Bhatt. Manpreet Singh is the music director while Harmanjeet Singh has penned the inspirational lyrics.

The music video begins with the title of the film, Jigra, being lit up in golden lights. Alia enters wearing a black t-shirt with a drawing of siblings on its front. Her dialogue, “Meri Rakhi pehenta hai na tu? Tu meri protection me hai. Tujhe mai kuch bhi hone nahi dungi kabhi bhi (You wear my Rakhi, right? You are under my protection. I will never let anything happen to you),” from the film plays in the background.

As Diljit starts singing the song, Alia poses for a powerful shot with other women. Alia also lends her voice to the track, expressing the emotional journey as well as the courage and strength of her character.

Advertisement

Watch the full song here!

Fans flooded the comments section of the music video with their praises. One person complimented Alia, saying, “She is an actress, she can sing, she is a mother, she is a producer, she is a businesswoman etc it really requires JIGRAA to be alia bhatt,” while another wrote, “OMG! Aliaa..you have such a soothing tone.”

A user stated, “Dil-jeet liya! Two favs collaborated,” and another got nostalgic, expressing, “From ik kudi to chal kudiye we all grew up... They both rocked in this song Alia and diljit voice is fantastic.” One fan even requested, “We want this song on Diljit 'concert with Alia singing along.” Many people found the song motivational with one person mentioning, “It's not just for alia, it is for each and every girl.”

Some netizens conveyed their appreciation with red hearts and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, producer Karan Johar penned a special message for Diljit Dosanjh as he shared the song on Instagram. He said, “It’s the coming together of two such absolute forces of nature...the best of the best! Special shoutout to Diljit for having the biggest Jigra and being our Jigra too by giving us this gem!”

Advertisement

Actor Vedang Raina, who plays the role of Alia’s brother in the movie, shared his excitement, stating, “Diljit x Alia??? SIGN ME UP (GOAT x GOAT).”

Vedang has also sung a song in the film. He has lent his soothing vocals to the recreated version of the iconic song Phoolon Ka Taaro. It has been used in the background of the teaser trailer.

Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, is a prison break film revolving around a sibling relationship. It is written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the movie is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra.

The cinematic venture is all set to captivate the audience on October 11, 2024.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra getting kiss from birthday boy Nick Jonas during his concert is what perfect marriage looks like; don’t miss her dance with Malti: WATCH