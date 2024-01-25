Iconic Bollywood looks: From Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Priyanka Chopra in Dostana

Cinema holds a profound influence on our lives, and Bollywood, over the years, has not only delivered captivating narratives and performances but also set benchmarks in styling. Certain character looks have transcended time, ingraining themselves in the collective memory of audiences and serving as perennial sources of inspiration, often recreated and celebrated.

Both male and female actors have adorned remarkable costumes in a variety of cinematic genres, from period dramas to musicals, leaving an indelible mark on fashion trends. Below is a compilation of looks that have not only set trends but also become cultural phenomena.

Iconic Bollywood Looks That Revolutionized Fashion Trends and Captivated Audiences:

1. Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Alia Bhatt's portrayal in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani embodies one of Bollywood's iconic looks. In the What Jhumka song sequence, she graced the screen in a vibrant multicolored saree, complemented by a sleeveless embroidered blouse and jhumka earrings. Alia's radiant complexion, accentuated by kohl-rimmed eyes and a nude lipstick, was adorned with a bindi and a nose pin. This ensemble swiftly became a sensation across the internet.

2. Anushka Sharma (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Anushka Sharma's bridal attire in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stands as one of the most iconic looks of a Bollywood actress. Amidst the nikaah scene in the Channa Mereya song, she mesmerized audiences in a stunning salmon-hued kurta-style blouse combined with a red lehenga skirt. Her accessories included a layered polki necklace with emerald beads, earrings, a nath, and a passa. Her makeup, featuring soft smokey eyes and understated nude lips, exuded timeless elegance.

3. Deepika Padukone (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Deepika Padukone's sartorial choice in the song Badtameez Dil from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani gives major wedding wear inspiration. Her blue saree was juxtaposed with a chic strappy black blouse. Her hairstyle was characterized by voluminous waves, and she had cat-eye makeup and soft pink lips. Undoubtedly, this ensemble has secured its place as one of the most famous looks of a Bollywood actress in movies.

4. Priyanka Chopra (Dostana)

Priyanka Chopra's ethereal beige metallic saree, paired with a bikini-style blouse and a single diamond bracelet in the iconic song Desi Girl from the movie Dostana, epitomizes timeless class and sophistication, making it an ideal choice for any wedding function. This exquisite ensemble swiftly gained popularity among fashion enthusiasts, inspiring countless girls to emulate this glamorous Bollywood look.

5. Sushmita Sen (Main Hoon Na)

